MENAFN - USA Art News) Actor, a friend of, explores the artist's life through sound and spoken word in his one-man show, In Honour of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Currently playing at, the performance is located near Basquiat's former studio at, whichhad rented to him. Smith's narrative employs a non-linear approach, moving through time in a spoken-word tribute to his late friend, drawing on the improvisational traditions of jazz, blues, and hip-hop to connect seemingly random events to fate.

Smith highlights several compelling coincidences, including a shared medical history between Basquiat and Warhol. In 1968, at age seven, Basquiat was hit by a car in Brooklyn and had his spleen removed. That same year, the then 39-year-old Warhol was shot by artist Valerie Solanas in Manhattan, also resulting in a splenectomy. The two artists, both without spleens, later became close friends.

The actor also discusses the“crucible of flame” that marked both the beginning and end of Basquiat's life. Days before Basquiat's birth on December 22, 1960, two commercial airplanes collided over Staten Island, with one crashing in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood. The only survivor, an 11-year-old boy, died the following day. Smith states early in his hour-long soliloquy,“The Park Slope Church called the Pillar of Fire didn't survive the crash, And neither did the funeral parlour next door. And neither did the white boy burned black. He expired the next day.” Basquiat's life concluded at age 27 on August 12, 1988, the same day a fire occurred at the Empire State Building. Basquiat is interred in Brooklyn's Green-wood Cemetery, which also hosts a memorial for the 134 victims of the 1960 plane crash.

The production features a minimalist setup, with Smith, who both wrote and stars in the show, standing behind a microphone barefoot and dressed in a suit, reminiscent of Basquiat. He recounts anecdotes from their friendship and collaborations in the 1980s, including an instance where Basquiat removed a Confederate-flag jacket from someone at a club and stomped on it. Smith also details how Basquiat inspired his portrayal of the character Smiley in Spike Lee's 1989 film, Do the Right Thing, performing a prolonged recitation of Smiley's lines during one improvised segment. Smith and Lee have collaborated on numerous projects, including film adaptations of Smith's other one-man shows about Black Panther Party founder Huey P. Newton and Rodney King. Smith notes the profound impact the 1983 death of Black street artist Michael Stewart, at the hands of New York City police, had on both Lee and Basquiat. Smith quotes Basquiat in the show,“'That could have been me,' says JMB, fastforwarding a flick as yet unreleased, Rewinding a painting called The Death of Michael Stewart.”

Despite its focus on a visual artist, the show offers limited visual elements. While Smith references several of Basquiat's works, such as Defacement (The Death of Michael Stewart) ( 1983 ), the prophetic inclusion of the word“twenty-seven” in The Pilgrimage ( 1982 ), and the depiction of Green-Wood Cemetery in Bird on Money ( 1981 ), along with the 1982 skull painting that sold for $110.5 million at Sotheby's in 2017, Smith's attire is the only visual nod to Basquiat's aesthetic. The production instead emphasizes the auditory experience.

A crucial element of the show is the live sound design provided by musician Marc Anthony Thompson, Smith's collaborator of over 30 years. Seated with a keyboard and audio equipment, Thompson creates a sonic backdrop for the stories of Basquiat, an artist who was also a musician and co-founded the experimental punk band Gray, named after Gray's Anatomy, a book his mother gave him during his recovery from a splenectomy.

As Smith interweaves stories of music legends like Charles Mingus, John Coltrane, Eric Dolphy, Max Roach, Nat King Cole, Count Basie, and Billie Holiday, Thompson integrates snippets of their music, crafting an atmosphere that would have resonated with Basquiat. The live sound extends beyond existing tracks, evolving into an improvised soundtrack that incorporates diverse audio elements for emotional impact. For instance, when Smith recounts meeting Basquiat in his Venice Beach studio, Thompson's contribution includes saxophone sounds layered with the distinct hiss of spray paint. Smith describes the scene,“We're here, and he's stomping on canvas. His Air Jordans are grounded, while Charlie Parker ('Bird') flies high on the boombox, riff after riff after riff, Eartha Kitt after riff.” These auditory cues allow the audience to visualize Basquiat's creative process. The true artistry of In Honour of Jean-Michel Basquiat lies in its ability to illuminate the artist's genius through a syncopated blend of factual narratives and an inspiring soundscape, rather than through direct visual representations of his art. The show runs at New York Theatre Workshop until October 10.

Source: The Art Newspaper