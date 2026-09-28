Sabine Moritz Explores Abstraction And Figuration In Berlin Show

MENAFN - USA Art News) German painteris presenting“ROT GELB BLAU STAUB,” her debut solo exhibition at Berlin's. The show features a wide range of works from the past three decades, offering insight into Moritz's exploration of the divide between abstraction and figuration.

The exhibition includes large-format paintings, anchored by her first quadriptych, along with a still life and various works on paper. These pieces invite viewers to examine the artist's unique and evolving approach to color, composition, and conveying the human condition through paint.

Moritz has consistently moved between abstract and figurative styles throughout her career. For“ROT GELB BLAU STAUB,” which translates to“Red Yellow Blue Dust,” Moritz drew inspiration from the four classical elements, fire, air, earth, and water, using them as both a starting point and an organizing principle. The resulting paintings evoke the temperament of each element, with concentrated reds, cooler blues and greens, and dense earth tones. Rather than directly illustrating the elements, Moritz employs them as underlying currents that communicate themes through color and mood.

A notable highlight of the exhibition is a new four-panel painting where female forms subtly emerge amid characteristically loose, gestural brushwork. This inclusion of figuration reflects a recent shift in Moritz's practice, as she has been experimenting with reintroducing figures into abstract compositions since 2023. The outcome is an unclassifiable approach that hovers between recognizable forms and pure gesture, with parts of the human body appearing or receding depending on the viewer's focus.

On the gallery's second floor, a curated selection of works on paper reveals earlier aspects of Moritz's life and artistic practice. These drawings on photographs and newspapers offer glimpses into her childhood in East Germany, featuring motifs such as helicopters, apartment blocks, and a solitary child.

Moritz's paintings are held in prominent institutional collections globally, including the Centre Pompidou in Paris, Tate in London, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, and the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C. The exhibition at Galerie Max Hetzler marks a significant return for the artist. Additionally, Moritz is scheduled for a solo presentation at the Garden Museum in London, which is set to open on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

“Sabine Moritz: ROT GELB BLAU STAUB” is on view at Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, through October 31, 2026.

Source: Artnet News