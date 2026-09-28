QIC Enhances Digital Ecosystem With New Features

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Insurance (QIC) has announced a series of new features across its digital ecosystem, as part of the company's efforts to give customers greater convenience in managing their daily needs through the region's first ecosystem combining insurance solutions with digital lifestyle services.

Among the new additions is the“Driving Test Simulator”, a free digital tool designed to help driving licence candidates prepare for their theory exam and improve their chances of passing on the first attempt.

Accessible through the qic portal, the service features curated educational modules covering traffic laws, road signs, and safe driving essentials.

It includes a realistic exam simulator that mirrors the actual test format and question types, helping candidates build the knowledge and confidence they need for test day.

QIC has also launched“Stories” on its mobile app, an interactive feature designed to make complex insurance concepts easier to grasp through dynamic, engaging storytelling.

Featured prominently on the app's homepage,“Stories” brings a social media-style layout to insurance literacy and digital lifestyle updates, delivering edutainment in a format users already know how to navigate.

The feature includes interactive mini games that help users find the coverage options that best fit their needs, while letting them share their opinions and gauge their satisfaction in a fresh way that breaks from the monotony of traditional surveys.

QIC's“Coins” loyalty rewards programme has also expanded to include QIC Market.

As part of this expansion, users can now earn complimentary Coins simply by listing a car for sale on the marketplace, accessible through both QIC App and qic.

These Coins can be redeemed across a curated range of lifestyle benefits, spanning travel essentials, automotive care, hospitality vouchers, fitness passes, and premium electronics.

By building a comprehensive digital platform, QIC is raising the bar for innovation in Qatar and, with it, customer expectations, as people today look for nothing less than seamless, efficient, and intuitive digital experiences.

QIC's digital ecosystem ranks among the fastest-growing in the regional financial services sector this year, driven by expanding user adoption and solution diversity.

Maintaining a 4.8 rating on both the App Store and Google Play, the ecosystem has earned a series of prestigious accolades, including“Top Innovation in Finance – Middle East” at Global Finance's Innovators Awards and“Customer Experience Initiative of the Year in Qatar” at the Insurance Asia Awards 2025.

For more information about QIC, visit qic

QIC digital ecosystem insurance solutions