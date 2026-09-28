PM Inaugurates 22Nd DJWE

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, inaugurated the 22nd edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The prime minister toured the exhibition, viewing prominent pieces showcased by participating Qatari and international companies, along with the latest designs in jewellery and watches and a selection of rare gemstones.

The opening ceremony was attended by Their Excellencies, including a number of Sheikhs and Ministers, as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the state, senior officials, business leaders, and representatives of the participating companies.

DJWE Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre jewellery watches