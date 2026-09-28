Valera Homes Launches In Greater Houston With Four Communities And A New Approach To Modern Homeownership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valera Homes, a new residential homebuilding brand and sister brand to StoneManor Homes, officially launched this week with four communities and a mission to create a more modern, accessible and streamlined path to homeownership in Greater Houston.

Led by industry veterans John Tucker, CEO, and Scott Sparks, President, Valera Homes brings almost 60 years of combined homebuilding experience to a new brand focused on the evolving needs of today's homebuyer.

Valera's launch communities include Alicante, Piccolina, Acres Legacy and Enclave at Cypresswood, giving the builder an initial presence across several growing Houston-area markets. The company plans to expand its community footprint as it identifies additional opportunities throughout the region. Building has already started in these communities with model homes scheduled to open October 2026 in the Alicante and Piccolina communities.

“Valera Homes was created around a very simple idea: modern homeownership should be made for the way people live today,” said John Tucker, CEO of Valera Homes.“Scott and I each bring around 30 years of experience in homebuilding, and we're taking that experience into a brand designed specifically for a new generation of homeowners. Valera gives us the opportunity to approach the market with a fresh perspective while maintaining the knowledge and discipline that come from decades in the industry.”

A New Brand for a Changing Buyer

Valera Homes is designed primarily for first-time and value-conscious buyers looking for the benefits of new construction without sacrificing contemporary design or functionality.

Homes are expected to generally range from the $270,000s to the $350,000s, positioning the brand to serve buyers who are looking for attainable new construction in the Greater Houston market.

Valera Homes emphasize modern architecture, functional floor plans and a simplified approach to the new-home buying experience. The brand is also introducing a curated approach to interior personalization, with design packages intended to give buyers coordinated choices without requiring them to navigate an overwhelming number of individual selections.

“Today's buyers want a home that feels current, but they also want the process of buying and personalizing that home to feel manageable,” said Scott Sparks, President of Valera Homes.“Our goal is to bring together the things buyers care about most. Design, functionality, location and value in a way that makes the new-home experience more straightforward.”

Four Communities Launching Across Greater Houston

Valera Homes is entering the market with four initial communities:



Alicante - Offering attainable new construction in a growing Houston-area setting.

Piccolina - A community designed around Valera's modern, functional approach to homeownership.

Acres Legacy - Bringing new-home construction to one of Houston's established communities. Enclave at Cypresswood - Expanding Valera's presence into the Spring area.



Together, the communities represent the beginning of Valera's strategy to develop new homes in locations where buyers can access employment centers, schools, shopping, dining and major transportation corridors while pursuing new construction at an attainable price point.

Valera Homes expects to continue expanding its community portfolio throughout Greater Houston, with additional developments planned as the company grows.

About Valera Homes

Valera Homes is a Houston-area homebuilder focused on making new-home ownership more accessible through modern design, functional floor plans and attainable pricing. The company creates homes and communities for today's value-conscious buyers, pairing contemporary style with an approachable, streamlined homebuying experience.

Media contact:

Alicia Lynch

Marketing Director

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at