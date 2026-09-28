KAYTUS KR2166V3 Accelerates AIHPC Data Processing At Petabyte Scale

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAYTUS today introduced the KR2166V3, a 2U storage server engineered for data preprocessing and analytics at petabyte scale. Based on a native single socket AMD EPYCTM 9005 architecture, the system integrates 24 bays for 3.5-inch drives, providing more than 700 TB of raw storage capacity, while eliminating intersocket memory access overhead associated with conventional dual socket NUMA architectures. Compared with typical 2U dual socket systems, the KR2166V3 delivers 12% higher MapReduce performance, reduces power consumption by more than 45%, and lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) by more than 19%.

As AI training, advanced analytics, and other demanding workloads accelerate data growth, enterprises are prioritizing storage architectures that combine scalable capacity with faster data access, higher processing throughput, and greater infrastructure cost efficiency.

The Challenge: Expanding Storage Capacity While Controlling Infrastructure Overhead.

Data preparation is a critical component of modern AI infrastructure. Raw images, text, logs, and samples must undergo cleansing, deduplication, format conversion, and aggregation before entering training or analytics pipelines. At petabyte scale, these workflows require infrastructure capable of sustaining continuous data ingestion, transformation, and storage write-back operations.

Conventional horizontal scaling often requires additional server nodes to expand storage capacity, introducing excess compute resources and increasing power consumption, network complexity, and rack space requirements. Workloads with intensive storage requirements benefit from higher capacity, density and more efficient resource allocation, enabling growth with less infrastructure overhead.

The Solution: Dense Storage Architecture for Demanding Data Workloads.

The KR2166V3 combines high-density storage, a native single socket architecture, and optimized storage and compute resources to improve data processing efficiency and reduce infrastructure costs.