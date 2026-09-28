LINT TOP Closes 2025 Strong With Key Orders For RBD Machines, High-Speed Rigid Frame Stranders & Extrusion Lines

As a leading integrated manufacturer and supplier of wire and cable equipment, LINT TOP is proud to announce an exceptional close to 2025. December has been a landmark month, driven by a series of significant orders for our core product lines, underscoring the trust and satisfaction of our valued clients worldwide.

The success of these orders was rooted in a shared commitment to excellence. For each project-including 2 sets of RBD machines, 2 sets of high-speed rigid frame strander, and 2 sets of outer sheathing extrusion lines, along with key auxiliary equipment-our clients conducted thorough evaluations. They examined our detailed technical specifications with great care and expressed strong satisfaction with the performance parameters, which precisely met their demanding production needs for high-quality, efficient cable manufacturing.

LINT TOP RBD machines were selected for their superior capability in producing precise, smooth copper wire with exceptional consistency. The high-speed rigid frame stranders garnered praise for their robust design and ability to deliver stable, high-performance stranding at elevated speeds, directly impacting our clients' productivity. Meanwhile, the outer sheathing extrusion lines were recognized for their advanced control systems that ensure impeccable insulation and sheathing quality with optimal material usage.

Furthermore, many clients visited our facilities or operational sites to observe the equipment in person. Seeing our machines running smoothly, efficiently, and reliably solidified their confidence in LINT TOP's integrated solutions. This hands-on verification of equipment performance and durability was crucial to their decision-making process.

We are deeply grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us, and for the dedication of our entire team-from engineering and manufacturing to technical support. These achievements for our flagship products not only delivered strong sales growth to conclude the year but have also established a solid foundation for 2026.

As we move forward, we remain committed to innovating and delivering reliable wire and cable machinery that excels on paper and performs even better on the factory floor. Here's to building the future of wire and cable production-together.

About Us

LINT TOP - Integrated "Equipment + Process + Turnkey Plant" Solution Provider for Cable Manufacturing

As a professional member of Honor Croup. LINT TOP integrates R&D, manufacturing, and global services Since 2009. we have been committed to the mission of "Technology-Driven Intelligent Manufacturing, Equipment Empowering Industry," focusing on providing complete solutions ranging from individual machines to turnkey plant projects.