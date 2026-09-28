SHACMAN G6000 Highlights Key Considerations For Cold Chain Transport

1. Why Choose the SHACMAN G6000 Wide-Body Cargo Truck? Core Product Advantages

Wide-Body High-Roof Flat Floor, Enhanced Long-Haul Comfort: The newly designed G6000 wide-body cabin offers a spacious interior with a completely flat floor, allowing easy movement between the driver and passenger seats. Equipped with multi-functional air-suspension seats and wide dual sleepers, it significantly reduces fatigue on long-haul routes.

Large Capacity & Ultra-High Volume, Tailored for Express & Cold Chain: Leveraging the compliant wheelbase and payload advantages of the single-axle (4×2) configuration, it accommodates ultra-large express boxes up to 70+ cubic meters or heavy-duty refrigerated bodies with high thermal insulation, enabling "maximum volume for light cargo and high efficiency for refrigerated goods."

Golden Powertrain, Balancing Fuel Economy & Timeliness: Powered by custom high-output engines (such as the large-displacement Weichai series) paired with multi-speed AMT/manual transmissions and high-efficiency Hande rear axles. It delivers massive low-speed torque and electronically controlled precise fuel injection at highway speeds, achieving lower fuel consumption than peer models.

Dedicated Cold Chain Chassis Adaptations: The chassis is pre-configured with dual high-power generators (or high-power PTO interfaces for refrigeration units) and mounting locations for refrigerated bodies. Factory wiring seamlessly integrates with cooling control systems for reliable, uncompromised refrigeration performance.

Military-Grade Structural Protection & Smart Safety: Inheriting SHACMAN's high-strength lightweight chassis frame, it comes standard with EBS (Electronic Braking System), Lane Departure Warning, and a 360° Surround View Camera to protect time-sensitive cold chain and express operations.