SHACMAN G6000 Highlights Key Considerations For Cold Chain Transport
|Specification Item
|Key Parameters & Features
|Drive System
|4×2 Single-Axle Cargo Chassis / Box Truck / Refrigerated Truck
|Engine Model
|WEICHAI / CUMMINS high-output high-torque diesel engine (Power range: 270 HP – 300+ HP)
|Transmission
|FAST multi-speed manual transmission / AMT smart automated transmission
|Drive Axle & Suspension
|Hande (MAN technology) high-efficiency single-reduction drive axle, with front multi-leaf/few-leaf springs and rear air/few-leaf spring suspension
|Cab Configuration
|G6000 wide-body high-roof flat-floor cab, air-suspension shock-absorbing seat (with ventilation/heating/lumbar support), ultra-wide sleepers, full LCD digital instrument cluster, smart central touchscreen
|Box Compatibility
|Fits 9.6-meter (or max compliant limit) high-volume express box / high-insulation refrigerated box
|Safety & Assist
|EBS (Electronic Braking System), LDWS (Lane Departure Warning System), FCW (Forward Collision Warning), 360° Surround View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring
3. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q1: How do I know if the G6000 Wide-Body cargo truck fits my business operations?
Answer: If your business involves inter-provincial/intercity express trunk lines, e-commerce LTL freight, high-end fresh produce/pharmaceutical cold chain, or high-value lightweight cargo transport, the G6000 single-axle Truck is an ideal choice. Compared to dual-rear-axle vehicles (6×2 / 8×4), a single-axle (4×2) Truck offers lower highway toll fees, reduced tire wear, and lower curb weight, cutting operating costs per trip while maintaining high volume capacity.
Q2: It is said that this Truck is "more comfortable for medium-to-long-haul cold chain transport." What cab comfort features are built in?
Answer: Medium-to-long-haul cold chain and express transport require strict punctuality, often requiring two drivers working in shifts. The G6000 provides comprehensive interior comfort upgrades:
Flat-Floor Spacious Design: Ample interior standing height allows drivers to stand upright, stretch, and change clothes without feeling cramped.
Ergonomic Air-Suspension Seat: The driver's seat features pneumatic shock absorption with multi-directional lumbar support, ventilation, and heating to absorb road bumps and protect the spine.
Ultra-Wide Dual Sleepers & Low NVH Noise Reduction: Equipped with thick, comfortable wide sleepers, paired with multi-layer NVH sound insulation and parking air conditioning, it creates a quiet, library-level sleeping environment.
Q3: Cold chain transport places high demands on vehicle power and electrical output. What advantages does the G6000 offer for cold chain compatibility?
Answer: The G6000chassis was specifically optimized for Refrigerated Truck applications during its design phase:
Power & Electrical Supply: Pre-installed factory dual-generator brackets and high-capacity batteries ensure that the refrigeration unit runs continuously in hot weather without draining vehicle starting power.
Robust Power Output: The large-displacement engine delivers rich low-RPM torque. Even when operating the refrigeration unit at full capacity while climbing steep hills fully loaded, it retains abundant power reserves to ensure zero-delay cold chain deliveries.
Q4: Express logistics is highly sensitive to per-kilometer operating costs. How does the G6000 deliver strong power while remaining fuel-efficient?
Answer: The G6000 utilizes SHACMAN's proprietary Smart Powertrain Domain Tuning System. By combining a aerodynamic wide-body cab design (reducing air resistance), a high-thermal-efficiency Weichai engine, a high-efficiency FAST transmission, and a low-loss Hande axle, the vehicle operates within its optimal economic fuel band. Paired with adaptive electronic fuel management, it saves 1.5–2.5 liters of fuel per 100 km compared to peer models, saving fleet owners thousands of dollars annually.
About Us
Xi'an Fengchang Trading Co., Ltd. was founded on August 22, 2014 and registered in Gaoling District, Xi'an, with a registered capital of 3 million RMB. It is an outstanding enterprise specializing in automobile sales, retail of automobile parts, domestic trade agency, trade brokerage, import and export agency, technology import and export, goods import and export, as well as sales of machinery for construction engineering.
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