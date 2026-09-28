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From Films To Software-New Players Hop On To India's E-Bus Ride

From Films To Software-New Players Hop On To India's E-Bus Ride


2026-09-28 09:01:29
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: What does a television film producer have to do with electric buses? Or, for that matter, a software firm or a solar power one? Quite a lot, it turns out, as India's big electric-bus push draws a surprising mix of businesses into the race.

Bhopal-based Bansal Telefilms Pvt. Ltd, Jaipur-based Stockwell Solar Services Pvt. Ltd and Agra-based Inventive Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd are among the bidders for the latest government tender for over 3,600 electric buses under the PM E-Bus Sewa scheme, which closed on 22 September, according to a bidder list reviewed by Mint. These orders are likely to be awarded within a couple of months.

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Live Mint

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