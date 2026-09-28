E2 + Associates Opens Studio Calgary, A New Headquarters In Ramsay

E2 + Associates Studio Calgary Building

Calgary subdivision design firm opens a design-forward Ramsay headquarters and an invitation-only co-working space for the land development industry.

- Sean Young, CEO, E2 + AssociatesCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- E2 + Associates, the architectural design firm behind subdivision projects from Victoria to Winnipeg, has moved its headquarters to Studio Calgary at 1043 19 Avenue SE in Calgary's Ramsay neighbourhood. The move ends several years of fully remote work and gives the 40-year-old firm a permanent home in its headquarters city. The studio officially opens on October 8, 2026.The firm wanted a place where its team could work together again and meet clients and partners in person, and where it could take a more active role in Calgary's business community. It searched for several years for a space that matched its design roots. It passed on conventional office space and chose a character building in Ramsay, across the street from the Ramsay Design Centre, close to downtown and about 200 metres from the planned Green Line CTrain station."Design sits at the core of our work. We are designers. A conventional office was never going to be home," said Sean Young, CEO of E2 + Associates. "Ramsay has the character, the design community and the momentum we wanted. This is where we build from."Studio Calgary has about 4,500 square feet of usable space. The design blends residential and office environments: a large café, informal and fluid work areas, collaboration rooms and a range of alternative work settings. E2's designers have taken part in choosing the studio's paint, furnishings and artwork.A commitment to Calgary, Alberta and Western CanadaE2 + Associates supports about 75 active subdivision projects between Victoria and Winnipeg, and Alberta is the centre of that work. The province recorded 54,858 housing starts in 2025, an all-time record and more than 21 per cent of all starts in Canada, according to ATB Economics analysis of CMHC data."Alberta is the most vibrant subdivision market in the country, and Western Canada is the future of family living and lifestyle in Canada," Young said. "Calgary is our headquarters. This building makes that commitment real. Our clients, our partners and our new hires will find us here."E2 is on a growth footing. New markets, new products and new people demand close collaboration, and the studio design supports that. E2 will base new roles full-time in Studio Calgary.About half of Studio Calgary's designated workspace will open as an invitation-only co-working centre for firms in the architectural and land development industry, hosted by E2 + Associates. E2 expects to announce the first members by the end of 2026."Our industry runs on small, highly effective firms that need what we needed: a place to meet, collaborate and do focused work alongside the people they already work with," Young said. "We do not need fifty tenants. We need a handful of the right ones."Grand opening October 8E2 + Associates will host a grand opening evening at Studio Calgary on Thursday, October 8, 2026, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., for clients, partners and industry guests. Members of the media are welcome. To attend, or to request exterior renderings, photography or an interview, contact Katrina Wilgenbusch at...ciates.Renderings and the full release are available on the E2 News page.About E2 + AssociatesE2 + Associates is a Calgary-headquartered architectural design firm that has worked exclusively in subdivision development for 40 years. The firm provides architectural design, architectural controls and design compliance services to land developers and production builders across Western Canada, supporting about 75 active subdivision projects between Victoria and Winnipeg. E2 + Associates is the lead brand in a family of companies led by CEO Sean Young. Learn more at

Katrina Wilgenbusch

E2 + associates

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E2 + Associates Opens Studio Calgary, a New Headquarters in Ramsay News Provided By E2 + associates September 29, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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