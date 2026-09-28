Sexual Crime Reporting Must Protect Victims' Dignity: SC

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Supreme Court on Monday said media outlets, journalists and publishing platforms must practise responsible, empathetic and restrained journalism while reporting sexual offences, stressing that victims' dignity must remain central to such coverage.

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A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said sensationalist headlines, graphic or lurid descriptions of sexual violence and insensitive language served no public interest and could cause severe secondary trauma to victims and their families.

The observations came as the court took cognisance of three alleged sexual violence cases in Delhi, including the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in south Delhi, the alleged gang-rape and murder of a teenage girl in Swaroop Nagar, and the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl inside a moving sleeper bus that travelled more than 47 km from Greater Noida to Delhi.

“Media reporting on sexual offences carries a profound constitutional and ethical duty,” the bench said, emphasising the obligation of media organisations to maintain restraint and sensitivity while covering such cases.

The court also reminded print, electronic and digital media organisations of the statutory prohibition on disclosing, directly or indirectly, the identity of victims of sexual assault and minor children under Section 72 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The bench said headlines and reportage must prioritise dignity, factual accuracy and institutional accountability over sensationalism, while ensuring that public discourse remained focused on justice and safety.

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It further directed the district administration to convene a meeting with media houses and urged them to provide dedicated space in newspapers and electronic media for information about protective measures and telephone numbers that could be accessed for immediate assistance in the event of a perceived threat.

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The court said it expected print and electronic media organisations to provide such information pro bono.

The bench appointed senior counsel Liz Mathew as amicus curiae to assist the court on the issue and directed the Registry to provide her a copy of the order along with the newspaper cuttings attached to it.

The matter concerns broader issues surrounding the reporting of sexual offences and the need to balance the public's right to information with the privacy, dignity and safety of victims.