Bohao Dong completed his PhD at the University of Melbourne and is now a Research Assistant in Geography. He specialises in palaeoclimatology, sclerochronology and shell geochemistry, using stable isotopes and trace-element analyses to reconstruct past marine environments. His research also explores long-term human–environment relationships through collaborative work with Aboriginal communities on the Great Barrier Reef.

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