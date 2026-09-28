Bohao Dong
- Research Assistant, ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, The University of Melbourne
Bohao Dong completed his PhD at the University of Melbourne and is now a Research Assistant in Geography. He specialises in palaeoclimatology, sclerochronology and shell geochemistry, using stable isotopes and trace-element analyses to reconstruct past marine environments. His research also explores long-term human–environment relationships through collaborative work with Aboriginal communities on the Great Barrier Reef.Experience
- –present Research assistant in Geography, The University of Melbourne
- 2025 The University of Melbourne, PhD
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