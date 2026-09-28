Ekaterina Vylomova

Ekaterina is a researcher in language technology. She uses technology to explore systematicity and regularities in Language, and vice versa, utilizes regularities in linguistic structures to improve language technology, with a focus on under-resourced languages and their documentation. Her most recent work focuses on community-led approaches to language technology development.

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