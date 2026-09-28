Authorities Arrest Beggar With JD3,313 In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- Anti-begging committees at the Ministry of Social Development, in cooperation with the Public Security Directorate (PSD), have apprehended a woman found carrying JD 3,313 collected through street begging in Amman, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

A background check revealed that the suspect has 18 previous police records, 13 of which are directly related to begging charges, the ministry added, noting that legal procedures have been initiated to refer her to competent authorities.

The Ministry of Social Development urged citizens to withhold direct donations to street beggars to help curb the practice and prevent associated exploitation, particularly involving children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

Citizens are encouraged to direct charitable contributions through licensed organizations to ensure funds reach eligible beneficiaries.

Emphasizing that tackling street begging is a joint responsibility, the ministry urged the public to report incidents via its 24/7 hotline (0793344330), available across governorates.

The ministry affirmed that joint enforcement campaigns with the PSD will continue across the Kingdom under existing legislation to protect society and eliminate fraudulent claims of poverty.

//Petra// AF