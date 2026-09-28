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Army Foils Infiltration Attempt Along Border

Army Foils Infiltration Attempt Along Border


2026-09-28 07:16:44
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The Central Military Region on Monday evening foiled an attempted infiltration by four individuals across one of its border fronts, after Border Guard forces detected them attempting to cross the border illegally.

Border Guard forces applied established rules of engagement, arresting the four individuals before referring them to competent authorities for legal processing.

The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) reaffirmed that its Border Guard units remain vigilant and resolute in protecting the Kingdom's borders, safeguarding its sovereignty, and confronting any illegal infiltration or activities threatening national security and stability.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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