Is Fast Food Really The Problem-Or Is It How Much We Eat?

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In today's world, fast food has become a common part of our daily lives. Burgers, pizza, fries, shawarma, fried chicken, and many other such foods are popular among children, young people, and adults alike. Children, in particular, appear to be very fond of fast food. Colorful packaging, attractive presentation, advertisements, and food pictures shared on social media attract children's attention.

Often, when we see an appealing picture of a burger or pizza, it looks very delicious and tempting. However, the attractive appearance of a food does not guarantee that it is also good for our health. What really matters is what the food contains, how much of it is being consumed, and how often it is eaten.

Nutritionist Dr. Shaheen said that a balanced diet should include fruits, vegetables, pulses, grains, an appropriate amount of protein, and other foods according to the body's nutritional needs. She further said that regularly consuming foods high in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats can be harmful to health.

Growing Popularity of Fast Food Among Children:

Children are easily attracted to fast food. They like its taste, smell, and attractive presentation. Sometimes, parents also give their children fast food repeatedly to satisfy their demands or make them happy. The problem arises when food that is meant to be eaten occasionally becomes a daily habit. If a child starts preferring burgers, pizza, fries, and sugary drinks over balanced home-cooked meals, it can affect the overall quality of their diet.

Children need a variety of nutrients for proper growth and development. Vegetables, fruits, pulses, milk, yogurt, eggs, meat, and other nutritious foods play an important role in supporting healthy growth. Dr. Shaheen said that if these foods are repeatedly replaced with items that are high in salt, sugar, or fat, a child's diet may become unbalanced.

Adults' Health Can Also Be Affected:

Excessive consumption of fast food is not only a concern for children; it can also affect the health of adults. Foods that are high in calories, salt, sugar, or saturated fat, when consumed regularly and in large amounts, may increase the risk of several health problems, including weight gain.

High salt intake can contribute to increased blood pressure, while consuming too many sugary foods and drinks can also be harmful to health. Similarly, consuming excessive amounts of fat and calories can lead to weight gain.

Dr. Shaheen clarified that eating a burger or pizza once does not make a person sick. She said the real problem arises when fast food is consumed frequently, in large quantities, and starts replacing healthy foods.

Should Fast Food Be Completely Avoided?

Another important question is whether fast food should be completely avoided if it can be harmful to health. Not necessarily. In today's busy lifestyle, eating out with friends, family, or on special occasions has become a part of life. In such situations, completely giving up fast food may not be practical for everyone.

Dr. Shaheen explained that the real need is to reduce the consumption of fast food and avoid making it a regular part of the daily diet. If someone eats fast food occasionally while maintaining a balanced diet on other days, drinking an adequate amount of water, and staying physically active, their situation will be different from someone who relies on fast food almost every day.

She said that moderation is a better approach than a complete ban.

Parents' Role in Children's Eating Habits:

Parents play a very important role in shaping children's eating habits. If fast food is ordered every day at home, children may also begin to consider it normal. Parents should not simply scold children or force them to stay away from fast food. Instead, they should explain that not everything a child likes should be eaten every day. Fruits, vegetables, pulses, eggs, milk, yogurt, and other healthy foods should be readily available at home.

Dr. Shaheen advised parents to reduce the amount of fast food given to children. For example, instead of giving them pizza or burgers every day, they can be offered occasionally. Water or milk should be preferred over sugary drinks, and vegetables or salad can be included with meals.

She said the most important thing is for parents to set a good example themselves, because children learn not only from advice but also by observing their parents' habits.

Regarding fast food, Dr. Shaheen further explained that the issue is not about one particular food but about overall dietary habits. If someone eats fast food occasionally, they should not make it a regular part of their diet.

Children require particular attention in this regard. Dr. Shaheen said that eating habits developed during childhood often continue into later life. Therefore, encouraging children to eat a balanced diet and limiting their intake of fast food is a better approach.

She emphasized that instead of completely banning fast food, a balance should be maintained in its consumption. If eating out, people should pay attention to portion sizes and, where possible, choose options that are lower in salt, sugar, and fat.

The Problem with Fast Food Is Not Taste, but Excess:

Fast food can taste good, is convenient to eat, and is readily available. These factors make it popular among people. However, the fact that something is delicious does not mean that eating it every day is good for health. The real problem is not occasional consumption of fast food but excessive consumption.

Dr. Shaheen said that the situation can improve if we make a few small changes to our daily lives. We can reduce our intake of fast food, give preference to home-cooked meals, eat more fruits and vegetables, and make water our usual choice instead of sugary drinks.

Fast food may never completely disappear from our lives, and perhaps it does not need to. The real need is to avoid making it a permanent part of our lifestyle. Giving children a burger or pizza they enjoy occasionally is not necessarily a problem, but if such foods become part of their daily diet, we need to reconsider our eating habits. The same applies to adults.

Good health is not built through a single decision but through small daily habits. Dr. Shaheen emphasized that fast food can occasionally be part of our meals, but the foundation of our daily diet should be balanced and nutritious food.

Therefore, rather than completely giving up fast food, reducing its consumption, paying attention to portion sizes, and giving more space to healthy foods in our daily lives is a balanced approach.