Zelensky: Russia Has Already Begun Additional Mobilization

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in his evening address, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, I also received a report from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine on the measures Russia is planning next. In effect, the Russians have already begun additional mobilization – they are increasing the number of people they recruit through various means. They also plan to increase the recruitment of foreigners," Zelensky said.

He noted that there is new information regarding the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia. According to him, more than 8,000 North Korean military personnel are currently on Russian territory.

"In addition, preparations are underway to deploy another 10,000 troops – they are being selected for training and subsequent deployment to Russia," the President said.

According to Zelensky, Russia is paying North Korea for this assistance, including with technology. In exchange for such support, and with Russia's technical assistance, production of Shahed-type attack drones has been established in North Korea.

Man injured, homes and cars damaged in Russian attack in Kyiv region's Boryspil district

"This is how evil encroaches, and how a threat to life in one part of the world spreads to other parts. This can only be overcome together. And today, many around the world have spoken out about this Russian terror, about this cooperation between Russia and everyone who can enable even more killing. This must be countered," the President said, calling on partners to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

As reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on September 28 increasing the number of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces by 15,500.

According to the decree, published on the official legal information portal and entering into force on Monday, the authorized strength of the Russian Armed Forces now stands at 2,441,630 personnel, including 1,550,500 military personnel.

Before the previous change, made in July, the authorized strength stood at 2,426,130 personnel, including 1,535,000 military personnel.

This is reportedly the fourth increase in the size of the Russian military this year and the seventh since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.