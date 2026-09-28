SKY HIGH FOR KIDS' 11TH ANNUAL LADIES WHO BRUNCH RAISES RECORD-BREAKING $2.6 MILLION TO FIGHT CHILDHOOD CANCER

Brittany Franklin and Cancer Warrior Dylan Probe credit Alex Montoya (with Public Content)

Alex Joven Kinsey, Brittany Franklin, and Peyton Wallace courtesy of Alex Montoya (with Public Content)

Sky High for Kids Board Members Lilac Guzman, Tressie Ham, Logan Lester Tafelski, Christen Vestal, Jessica Morrison, Brittany Franklin, Michael Arispe, Danny Shaftel, Abbie Byrom-Botello, Anne Evers credit Alex Montoya (with Public Content)

Sold-out Houston event brings together more than 700 guests, Cancer Warriors, and community supporters during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Houston-based national nonprofit Sky High for Kids raised a record-breaking $2.6 million at its sold-out 11th annual Ladies Who Brunch on Sunday, September 27, at The Revaire in Houston, Texas. More than 700 guests gathered during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month to support children fighting cancer and research toward a cure.Co-chaired by Alex Joven Kinsey and Peyton Wallace, the annual event featured an Alchemia and Modern Marla fashion show, live and silent auctions, brunch and cocktails, and the Cancer Warriors and families at the heart of Sky High's mission. Houston custom suit designer Sterling Dio served as guest of honor. The event was presented by Living Designs Furniture, Sapphire Smiles, and Texas Mattress Makers.Guests arrived at The Revaire for an 11 a.m. cocktail hour and silent auction shopping, with the venue transformed around this year's Ralph Lauren-inspired theme. The sold-out crowd represented Houston's philanthropic, business, media, fashion, sports, and cultural communities.Kinsey and Wallace welcomed guests before Jessica Morrison, president of Sky High for Kids' board of directors, led the room in prayer. Emcee Logan Lester Tafelski then hosted the afternoon's program. At the center of the afternoon were Sky High's 21 Cancer Warriors, including 19-year-old Dylan Probe, the 2026 featured Cancer Warrior. Diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in her right heel at age 9, Dylan endured 14 rounds of intensive chemotherapy, blood transfusions, repeated hospitalizations, and the amputation of her right leg before completing treatment in 2017. Now nine years cancer-free, Dylan is a sophomore at Texas A&M University where she is studying kinesiology with plans to pursue nursing. Dylan has grown up alongside Sky High, becoming an advocate for other children facing cancer and a longtime member of the organization's community.The annual runway show, presented by Alchemia and Modern Marla, paired 16 Cancer Warriors with event hosts and family members, and was emceed by Cancer Warrior Payton A. Among the most poignant moments was Quinn L., whose brother RJ recently passed away, walking the runway. Later in the afternoon, Quinn and her family were surprised with Waffles, a mini goldendoodle puppy, during the live auction, made possible by the Vestal and Mickler families.Guest of honor Sterling Dio, Houston custom suit designer and founder of The Studio Mayfair, was recognized for her support of Sky High, the studio's preferred charitable partner. The Studio Mayfair also outfitted nine bid spotters for the live auction, affectionately dubbed“the Cowboys” for the afternoon.Founder and CEO Brittany Hebert Franklin led a spirited live auction featuring experiences, travel, jewelry, Cancer Warrior artwork, and several highly personal opportunities to directly support Sky High's Cancer Warriors.One of the afternoon's most powerful moments came when guests bid to fund a fertility preservation treatment cycle for featured Cancer Warrior Dylan Probe through Reproductive Medicine Associates. Two competing $100,000 bids ultimately became two $100,000 gifts courtesy of Allie LaForce and Michelle Ciaravino, funding treatment for Dylan as well as a future young woman Cancer Warrior.Sky High for Kids' annual Christmas Carnival attracted not one winner at $75,000 but two pledges, totaling $150,000. A“mommy makeover” package from Sapphire Smiles and Ciaravino Total Beauty sold for $35,000. This package includes an incredible list of luxurious beauty experiences: a smile upgrade, access to a full-service med spa with expert injectors and medical aestheticians, and a one-year pink card membership at Ciaravino Total Beauty.Paintings by Cancer Warriors drew six-figure bids, including a striking work by nine-year-old Marlee M. depicting a shimmering gold ribbon against a pink backdrop, which sold for $100,000. The gold ribbon, a symbol of Pediatric Cancer Awareness, represents the preciousness of children; in this painting, it also expresses a child's hope for everyone affected by pediatric cancer.Other highlights include:-Custom home package from Living Designs Furniture and Texas Mattress Makers, featuring custom living room furniture, new mattresses throughout the home, and more, which sold for $40,000-Sip, Shop & Saddle Up weekend in Round Top featuring a stay at Lucky Sunrise Ranch, Lucchese boots, custom Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott necklaces, Christina Greene scarves, custom hats from The Hat Chick, tickets to the 2027 Cowboy Couture Fashion Show, and an all-day sprinter van went for $45,000-Private, multi-course Zanti dinner for 10, prepared in the winning bidder's home, brought $35,000-11.18-carat natural oval-cut green sapphire from Shaftel Diamonds sold for $40,000-Two winning bids, each at $160,000, for a private plane and seven nights at a family compound on Martha's VineyardThe silent auction featured dozens of packages spanning luxury travel, fashion, jewelry, dining, sports, and experiences, bringing in more than $200,000. Guests also entered for the chance to win a Lady Datejust Rolex watch.“Every year I look around this room and think about how far this community has come, but I also think about why we are here in the first place,” said Brittany Hebert Franklin, founder and CEO of Sky High for Kids.“There are children and families facing a cancer diagnosis today who need us to keep going. What happens at Ladies Who Brunch goes far beyond one afternoon. Every person who bought a table, raised a paddle, bid on an auction item, sponsored this event, or simply showed up became part of a team fighting for those children.”By the end of the afternoon, the 11th annual Ladies Who Brunch had raised a record $2.6 million, with proceeds supporting Sky High for Kids' work with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.The record comes as Sky High approaches its 20th anniversary in 2027. Franklin founded the organization in 2007 at age 21 with a grassroots fundraiser that raised $50,000. Nearly two decades later, Sky High has donated more than $43 million in the fight against childhood cancer and is nearing completion of two $20 million commitments to Texas Children's Hospital and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.At Texas Children's, Sky High helped establish the nation's first pediatric Immunotherapy Center and the dedicated Sky High for Kids patient floor. The organization also works directly with families navigating childhood cancer, providing Cancer Warrior Packs with toys, activities, and gift cards for necessities; family experiences; and Sunday Suppers for families staying at the hospital during treatment.The Houston event comes during a particularly active Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month for Sky High. The organization began September alongside the Astros Foundation, when six-year-old Cancer Warrior Parker Bare, who completed leukemia treatment earlier this year, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Daikin Park. Sky High Cancer Warriors and their families joined him at the ballpark for the September 1 kickoff.Sky High also entered September following a record employee-led campaign at Talos Energy, where employees raised $264,000 for the organization in two months through the company's Charity of Choice program. Throughout September, businesses across Houston have joined Sky High's Charity of Choice campaign, giving the public opportunities to support the fight against childhood cancer through everyday dining, shopping, services, and purchases.Sky High also recently became the inaugural nonprofit partner of Noble Impact TM, the philanthropic strategy of The Noble Group, a Houston-based wealth management firm. The partnership creates a new avenue for sustained philanthropy, connecting individuals, families, and businesses with opportunities to support Sky High's mission and the fight against childhood cancer.Among those attending: Nancy Almodovar, Drs. Antoun and Mary Mina Antoun, Satava Austin, Frances Moody Buzbee, Abbie Byrom-Botello, Dr. MacKenzi Dooley, Blaine and Katie Fertitta, Marla Hurley, Sonja Kostich, Allie LaForce, Michele Leal, Youval Miecler, Roslyn Mitchell, Dr. Kriti Mohan, Jessica Morrison, Kat Pressley, Iris and Danny Shaftel. Also spotted: Pierce Bush, Estella Cockrell, artist Laura Goodson, Marti Grizzle, Jim and Paulina McGrath.ABOUT SKY HIGH FOR KIDSSky High for Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2007 by Louisiana native Brittany Hebert. With a devoted staff, board, and volunteers, Sky High funds research and family services that help children today while advancing better treatments for tomorrow. The organization has invested more than $43 million with partners including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital, and Saint Francis Camp Strong. Key initiatives include launching the nation's first pediatric Immunotherapy Center at Texas Children's and funding a research floor within St. Jude's 625,000-square-foot Inspiration4 ARC, speeding breakthroughs that improve childhood cancer survival worldwide. Learn more at skyhighforkids.

Anabeth Guthrie

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SKY HIGH FOR KIDS' 11TH ANNUAL LADIES WHO BRUNCH RAISES RECORD-BREAKING $2.6 MILLION TO FIGHT CHILDHOOD CANCER News Provided By Public Content September 28, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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