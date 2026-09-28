TTEC Digital Achieves The 2026-2027 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle Award For 11Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition reflects TTEC Digital's leadership in helping enterprises scale AI, modernize operations, and drive measurable business outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Digital, one of the largest pure-play customer experience (CX) solutions partners for data, AI, and observability and security, today announced it has earned the Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle award for 2026-2027. This marks TTEC Digital's eleventh consecutive year earning Inner Circle membership.

What Inner Circle recognition means

Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank TTEC Digital in the top echelon of Microsoft's AI Business Solutions global network of partners.

“Organizations are under pressure to turn AI investment into real business results,” said Chris Brown, president of TTEC Digital.“Our longstanding relationship with Microsoft lets us combine leading technology with deep customer experience expertise to help clients scale AI responsibly and realize value faster.”

What TTEC Digital's Microsoft practice delivers

Through its Microsoft practice, TTEC Digital helps leading brands become frontier enterprises by identifying high-value opportunities for AI, business process modernization, and intelligent automation that accelerate productivity, improve customer outcomes, and create measurable business value. Command across the Microsoft platform - spanning business applications, cloud and AI platforms, and security - empowers organizations to move beyond AI pilots to enterprise-wide transformation and lasting competitive advantage.

“The measure of enterprise AI is not what it can demonstrate, but the measurable results it delivers in a live customer environment. Organizations need solutions that perform reliably under real conditions and produce outcomes they can quantify. That is what our Microsoft Practice delivers every day,” said Ross Lotharius, global leader of the Microsoft practice at TTEC Digital.

“Inner Circle partners represent our top selling partners worldwide. But it is more than a sales recognition; it's a community of industry leaders who work closely with Microsoft to accelerate innovation, share experience, and shape the future of AI-powered business transformation. The collaboration and commitment to customer success demonstrated by this community helps us advance the entire AI Business Solutions partner ecosystem around the world to deliver transformative business outcomes at scale,” said Niels Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions ERP lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions.

Inner Circle membership benefits

As part of Inner Circle membership, TTEC Digital will participate in the Inner Circle Summit in spring 2027 as well as virtual meetings between September 2026 and June 2027, where members have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft executives and other Inner Circle partners, learn more about Microsoft's roadmaps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

Additional Microsoft designations

TTEC Digital's recognition as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Partner of the Year and its Solution Partner designations and specializations across AI Business Solutions and Cloud & AI Platforms further underscore the company's commitment to delivering transformative outcomes for clients.

To learn more about TTEC Digital's collaboration with Microsoft, visit: .

About TTEC Digital

TTEC Digital is one of the largest pure-play Customer Experience (CX) technology partners globally, with a deep foundation in data, AI, and observability & security with 2,000 technologists that innovate, architect, integrate, and operate CX technology solutions for more than 1,000 clients across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. TTEC Digital defines CX as everything that happens between a company and its customers: every conversation, every channel, every touchpoint, and the technology that makes those experiences possible. Certified at the highest tier across every major CX technology platform covering data, analytics, contact center, CRM, cloud, and frontier AI, we are a single accountable partner, from the first architecture decision through deployment and ongoing operations. The company's professional services, managed services, proprietary software, and forward-deployed engineers give clients the depth of a global firm and the agility of a strategic partner - measured on outcomes delivered, not hours billed. Learn more at ttecdigital.com.

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