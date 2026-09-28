Activu Launches Vis/Ability® Academy, An On-Demand Training Platform For Command Center Operators

Vis/ability Academy offers users a growing library of step-by-step courses and reference videos, covering everything from virtual and physical video wall setup and templating for fast context changes, to advanced automations and remote content-sharing dri

Self-paced courses and video modules give vis/ability users a way to build skills without waiting on live training or support calls

- Justin Gross, Director of Professional Services at ActivuROCKAWAY, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Activu today announced the launch of vis/abilityAcademy, a new on-demand training platform for users of its vis/ability command center software. The platform is designed to close a common gap in critical operations: control room operators are typically trained through occasional live sessions, static documentation, and support calls-resources that aren't always convenient for critical teams' schedules, and make materials challenging to reference when a timely response is required.vis/ability Academy offers users a growing library of step-by-step courses and reference videos, covering everything from virtual and physical video wall setup and templating for fast context changes, to advanced automations and remote content-sharing driven by alerts generated by other third-party platforms. Courses are available on demand, and taken at the user's own pace. In-progress courses save the user's place for later, while completed courses remain available for review, and each finished course earns a certificate operators can use to track their own progress.A new library of reference videos enhances learners' experiences in vis/ability Academy, and encourages them to confidently experiment in their vis/ability system.“Live training and documentation alone weren't enough to get our customers using the full depth of vis/ability. vis/ability Academy puts that knowledge in operators' hands whenever they need it. This is a meaningful shift for teams running some of the most demanding control rooms in the country,” said Justin Gross, Director of Professional Services at Activu.vis/ability Academy is available as an enhancement for all Activcare Support subscriptions. Contact Activu's Professional Services team for more information and pricing.About ActivuActivu makes any information visible, collaborative, and proactive for people tasked with monitoring critical operations. Our customers see, share, and respond to events in real time, with context, to improve incident response, decision-making, and management.Activu software, systems, and services benefit the daily lives of billions of people around the globe. Founded in 1983 as the first U.S.-based company to develop video wall technology, more than 1,000 control rooms and command centers depend on Activu.

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Activu Launches vis/ability® Academy, an On-Demand Training Platform for Command Center Operators News Provided By Activu September 28, 2026, 20:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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