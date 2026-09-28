Complete Discovery Source Selected As 2026 Relativity Innovation Awards Finalist For Two Innovations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AI-Empowered Forensic Triage & Workflows and DACH Intelligent Investigation recognized for turning Relativity aiR into faster, defensible investigation outcomes

- Mark Anderson, Managing Director, EMEA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Complete Discovery Source (CDS), a global, premier, full-service eDiscovery and legal data solutions provider, today announced that two CDS innovations have been selected as finalists in the 2026 Relativity Innovation Awards: Beyond: AI-Empowered Forensic Triage & Workflows and DACH Intelligent Investigation.

Each year at RelFest Chicago, legal data intelligence company Relativity celebrates the brilliant minds in its community and the innovations shaping the future of the industry. The Relativity Innovation Awards recognize both individual achievements and groundbreaking solutions that help legal professionals solve complex data challenges.

The two finalist solutions demonstrate how CDS applies its expertise and methodology to extend Relativity's capabilities across early assessment and investigations. Beyond: AI-Empowered Forensic Triage & Workflows turns complex forensic data into review-ready insight by normalizing mobile and computer data through CDS Convert, enabling natural-language analysis with Relativity aiR, and extending analysis to images and video with CDS Vision AI. The workflow helps teams prioritize key material and move from raw forensic data to answers in minutes and hours instead of days and weeks, without sacrificing defensibility. DACH Intelligent Investigation adapts Relativity aiR's tools for European investigations, using templated, region-specific questions and prompts to help teams produce counsel-ready investigation memos, regulatory reports, briefings and evidentiary timelines on tight deadlines. The approach has compressed regulator-deadline investigations from weeks to days while producing work product designed to stand up to regulatory scrutiny.

"Having two EMEA innovations named as finalists speaks to how closely our offices work together on behalf of clients. The best ideas often start with a specific client or regional challenge, and when our teams share that knowledge across borders, it strengthens what we can deliver everywhere," said Mike Milicevic, Vice President of Product.

“Being named a finalist for two innovations reflects the practical way CDS approaches AI: start with the real challenges legal teams are facing, then build the workflows and methods that make powerful technology useful in practice. These solutions are designed to help teams get to the information that matters sooner, work more efficiently, and maintain the rigor and defensibility their matters demand,” said Mark Anderson, Managing Director, EMEA.

“What makes these innovations meaningful is that they were built around the realities of complex investigations. Whether we are helping teams make sense of disparate forensic data or adapting AI workflows to the specific requirements of DACH matters, the goal is the same: turn complex information into actionable insight faster without forcing the work to fit the technology,” said Kevin Chacon, Manager, Consulting Services.

Finalists in the Best Innovator categories are anonymized and selected by a judging committee, with winners determined through a community vote. Best Innovation category finalists and winners are selected through a combination of community voting and a judging committee. Voting for the Best Innovation and Best Innovator categories opens on July 13.

Winners of the Innovation Awards will be announced at RelFest Chicago, taking place September 29–October 1 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. RelFest Chicago brings together members of the legal intelligence community to connect, collaborate and learn. The annual conference is attended by professionals from leading law firms, Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and more.

For those interested in attending and who have not yet registered, please click here.

Rose Roman

Complete Discovery Source

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Complete Discovery Source Selected as 2026 Relativity Innovation Awards Finalist for Two Innovations News Provided By Complete Discovery Source September 28, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Law, Technology



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