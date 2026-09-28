Long-Term Shareholders Of Navan, Inc. (NAVN) Are Encouraged To Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Potential Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) against certain of its officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty.

What Should Navan Shareholders Do?

If you have held Navan shares continuously since prior to October 31, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Navan, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight.

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You may also contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed class action complaint alleges that Navan's offering documents contained misleading statements and omitted material information in connection with its October 2025 initial public offering at $25 per share. The offering documents highlighted Navan's rapid growth, including year-over-year revenue growth of 33%, Gross Booking Volume growth of 32%, and a usage yield of approximately 7% in each of fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

The complaint alleges, however, that the offering documents failed to disclose that Navan's sales and marketing expenses had increased approximately 39%, from $68.5 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2025, to approximately $95 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2025. The complaint further alleges that Navan's share price declined sharply as these facts emerged after the offering.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. The firm also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

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Contacts

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker | (619) 814-4471

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