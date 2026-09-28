Interra Health Named Quarterfinalist In The 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interra Health, which delivers the first patient-centric medication prescribing experience, announced today that it has been named a Quarterfinalist in the 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards in the Best in Class – Therapeutics, Pharmacy & Medication Innovation category.

The Digital Health & AI Awards recognize companies and innovations helping shape the future of healthcare. The annual competition brings together innovators from across digital health, AI and healthcare technology, with companies evaluated by leaders spanning healthcare, investment, technology, clinical care and other areas of the health ecosystem.

Medicine adherence remains one of the greatest challenges in healthcare today. More than half of prescriptions for chronic conditions are not taken as directed. Non-adherence contributes up to $300B in avoidable healthcare costs each year.

Interra Health's Patient Connect solution helps patients get their prescribed medications at a price they can afford from the pharmacy of their choice. By enabling informed decisions at the point of care, Interra Health empowers providers and gives patients clearer access to affordable medications. Built on the proven capabilities of DoseSpot, Arrive Health and pVerify, Interra Health unifies coverage, prescribing, price transparency and access insights at the point of care.

"Interra Health is focused on prescription pricing transparency for patients," said Josh Weiner, CEO of Interra Health. "When patients can afford and access their medication, adherence improves. This recognition from the Digital Health Hub Foundation means the world to us as we seek to bring Patient Connect to millions more patients this year."

“Each year, the Awards give us a front-row seat to the technologies, companies and leaders working to move healthcare forward,” said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.“Congratulations to our 2026 Quarterfinalists. We are excited to recognize their work and follow their progress as we move toward the Grand Finale at HLTH.”

Quarterfinalists will advance through the next stage of judging, with Finalists announced October 12, 2026. The competition will culminate at the Digital Health & AI Awards Grand Finale on November 16 at HLTH in Las Vegas, where the 2026 Rising Star and Best in Class winners will be announced live.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation

The Digital Health Hub Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to identifying, recognizing and elevating the companies and innovations shaping the future of health.

Founded in 2017 on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our 30,000+ member ecosystem brings together healthcare innovators, industry leaders, investors, clinicians, researchers and experts from around the world. Through the Digital Health & AI Awards and our year-round programs, we connect and celebrate the people and companies advancing healthcare through innovation and technology.

About Interra Health

Interra Health delivers the first patient-centric prescribing experience, providing trusted eligibility, price transparency and pharmacy information to providers and patients. By enabling informed decisions at the point of care, Interra Health empowers providers and gives patients clearer access to affordable medications. Built on the proven capabilities of DoseSpot, Arrive Health and pVerify, Interra Health unifies coverage, prescribing, price transparency and access insights at the point of care. Learn more at .

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing PR

617-510-6998

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