Aspire Rejuvenation's Tomo Marjanovic Holds International Hormone Therapy Credential

Marjanovic holds a hormone therapy certification earned in Dubai the same year he founded Aspire Rejuvenation.

- Tomo MarjanovicDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Tomo Marjanovic, founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation, holds a certificate of completion from the Masterclass in Hormone & Regenerative Therapies, a continuing-education program held in Dubai and organized by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine's Dubai academy in partnership with A4M, the U.S.-based American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. The credential traces back to 2019, the same year Marjanovic founded Aspire Rejuvenation, and remains one of the certifications he points to as the start of his career in hormone optimization.The Masterclass, held at Dubai's Steigenberger Hotel, brought together physicians and clinicians from across the region for coursework in bioidentical hormone and regenerative therapies, instructed under the direction of Dr. Thierry Hertoghe, president of the International Hormone Society. Marjanovic completed the program alongside doctors in attendance and earned 21.5 continuing professional development credits through the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.The room made the same assumption on paper. Organizers accustomed to certifying physicians printed Marjanovic's certificate with "Dr. Dr." in front of his name, a mix-up that happened again separately at WorldLink Medical, where he later completed a second hormone certification. Both organizations have since tightened how they check credentials as a result."2019 is when I started Aspire, and this was my first educational certification in the space," Marjanovic said. "It introduced me to the UAE market and Dubai before social media exploded about it."Marjanovic is not a physician and does not diagnose, prescribe, or treat patients directly. Every protocol at Aspire Rejuvenation is designed and overseen by the clinic's Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Clark, along with Aspire's team of licensed nurse practitioners, based on bloodwork and ongoing lab monitoring. Marjanovic's own training shapes how he builds and leads that clinical team and the standard he holds it to, not the clinical decisions themselves. Certifications and training get revisited and added to inside Aspire Rejuvenation on an ongoing basis, never treated as a box checked once and closed.A former 12-year law enforcement officer who received the Public Safety Medal of Valor, Marjanovic had spent decades studying hormones and human performance before that year, beginning with his early years in competitive bodybuilding. He has built a large following on Instagram, his largest platform, where he shares the research behind the protocols Aspire offers. He is also the author of Operation Optimal, a guide to health optimization built on the same standard he applies to his own training.The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is a U.S.-based medical society that trains physicians and clinicians worldwide in anti-aging, regenerative and hormone-focused medicine, and its Dubai programming extends that training to practitioners across the Middle East. Marjanovic's 2019 trip put him in the UAE market years before Dubai's wellness and lifestyle scene became a global social media fixture. The credential he earned there joins additional training he has completed through WorldLink Medical and in peptide therapy and regenerative medicine, each one folded into how Aspire trains and holds its own clinical team accountable.ABOUT TOMO MARJANOVICTomo Marjanovic is a certified hormone optimization specialist, author, and Founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation, a leading name in hormone optimization and longevity medicine, with clinics specializing in hormone replacement therapy, peptides, medical weight management, sexual health, and regenerative medicine. He holds certification from the American Board of Hormone Replacement Therapy (ABHRT). A former competitive bodybuilder and 12-year law enforcement veteran who received the Public Safety Medal of Valor, Marjanovic has studied hormones and human performance for decades. He is the author of Operation Optimal and was named a Top 100 Healthcare Visionary by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare. Tomo Marjanovic is represented by Moon Media Affairs.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Aspire Rejuvenation's Tomo Marjanovic Holds International Hormone Therapy Credential News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC September 28, 2026, 19:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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