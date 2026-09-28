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Samantha Lambier
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- PhD Candidate in Astronomy, Western University
I am currently a PhD Candidate at Western University. My degree is in Astronomy, with a research focus on time-domain astronomy, brown dwarfs, and exoplanets. I also have a BSc in astrophysics and an MSc in astronomy from Western University as well.Experience
- –present PhD Candidate in Astronomy, Western University
- 2024 Western University, MSc Astronomy 2022 Western University, Honours BSc Astrophysics
- 2025 Rotation Periods of Candidate Single Late-M Dwarfs in TESS, The Astronomical Journal
- 2026 NSERC Canadian Graduate Scholarship - Doctoral Role: Funding Source: Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada 2025 NSERC Canadian Graduate Scholarship - Doctoral Role: Funding Source: Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada 2022 NSERC Canadian Graduate Scholarship - Master's Role: Funding Source: Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada
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