Samantha Lambier

I am currently a PhD Candidate at Western University. My degree is in Astronomy, with a research focus on time-domain astronomy, brown dwarfs, and exoplanets. I also have a BSc in astrophysics and an MSc in astronomy from Western University as well.

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