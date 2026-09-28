Naomi Whitehead, America's Oldest Person, Celebrates 116Th Birthday

MENAFN - GetNews) Naomi Whitehead, the oldest living person in the United States and the second-oldest living person in the world, celebrated her 116th birthday on September 26, 2026, surrounded by generations of family members who traveled from across the country.

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania - September 28, 2026 - Whitehead, born Naomi Washington on September 26, 1910, in Georgia, is recognized by LongeviQuest as the:



Oldest living American - View ranking

Second-oldest living person in the world - View ranking

Ninth-oldest verified American ever - View ranking 33rd-oldest verified person ever - View ranking



Read LongeviQuest's original article on Whitehead's 116th birthday.

The celebration in Greenville drew approximately 80 to 90 guests and also served as a family reunion. Organized by two of Whitehead's local grandchildren, the gathering included several of her great-great-great-grandchildren. A great-niece used the occasion to collect family histories and memories from attendees.

Family members wore matching blue shirts featuring photographs of Whitehead and a gold“116” on the front, with each person's relationship to her identified on the back. Whitehead wore a sparkling blue outfit of her own.

She was greeted enthusiastically upon entering the party and remained for nearly two hours. Early in the celebration, Whitehead posed for a group photograph with her relatives before taking additional photographs with individual family groups.

Representatives of LongeviQuest, the longevity records partner of Guinness World Records, attended and presented Whitehead with a plaque recognizing her as America's Oldest Person. Pennsylvania state senator Michele Brooks also presented a proclamation in her honor.

“Naomi Whitehead's 116th birthday is not only an extraordinary longevity milestone, but a celebration of a remarkable life,” said Ben Meyers, Founder and CEO of LongeviQuest.“Seeing so many generations of her family come together from across the country to honor her was a powerful reminder that these records are ultimately about people, families, and the history they carry with them.”

Photographs from throughout Whitehead's life were displayed at the front of the room and reproduced on her birthday cake. Guests shared a home-style meal including chicken and ham, along with punch prepared by Whitehead's granddaughter. Whitehead appeared to particularly enjoy the food and punch.

One of the afternoon's most memorable moments came when a great-niece asked,“How old are you, Auntie?”

“I think I'm 116,” Whitehead replied.

The room erupted in cheers.

After the proclamation was read, Whitehead retired upstairs while her family continued the celebration.

Whitehead became the oldest living person in the United States on October 22, 2024, following the death of Elizabeth Francis. On February 10, 2026, following the death of Marie-Rose Tessier of France, she became the second-oldest living person in the world, behind Ethel Caterham of the United Kingdom.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON NAOMI WHITEHEAD:

Biography:

About LongeviQuest

LongeviQuest researches, verifies and documents the world's oldest people and is the longevity records partner of Guinness World Records.