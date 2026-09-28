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Aspect Sports Signs Olympic Medallist Aman Sehrawat As Its First Brand Ambassador
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 28, 2026: From the wrestling arenas of Haryana to the Olympic podium in Paris, Aman Sehrawat's journey has been defined by grit, discipline and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. As he enters the next phase of his career, the 23-year-old Olympic medallist is taking on a new role as Aspect Sports' first-ever sports brand ambassador, marking a significant step in the organisation's growing presence across Indian sport.
The multi-year association, announced ahead of the Asian Games 2026, further deepens Aspect Sports' commitment to wrestling while supporting Sehrawat through the next phase of his competitive journey, including his ambition of representing India at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
For Aspect Sports, the partnership is also a natural progression of an existing relationship. Sehrawat has been associated with the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangal, Aspect Sports' franchise in the Pro Wrestling League, where he has competed and served as a marquee athlete and team captain. His elevation from team athlete to the organisation's first sports brand ambassador strengthens that relationship and brings together an elite athlete's journey with Aspect Sports' expanding vision for Indian sport.
At just 23, Sehrawat has already achieved what many athletes spend a lifetime pursuing. He became India's first U23 World Champion in 2022, followed by a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships. His breakthrough came on the biggest sporting stage at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won bronze in the men's 57kg freestyle category, becoming India's youngest individual Olympic medallist. He was subsequently honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2024.
Yet behind the medals is the story of a young wrestler from Haryana who rose through the ranks through years of hard work and perseverance, eventually proving himself on the biggest stage in world sport. His journey reflects the kind of next-generation sporting talent that Aspect Sports aims to support as it expands its footprint across Indian sport.
The association comes at a time when Aspect Sports is building a broader sporting ecosystem spanning multiple formats and properties. Alongside its presence in professional wrestling through Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, the organisation has invested in and built properties across emerging and established sporting categories, including the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), through its franchise Tiigers of Kolkata, and the Pro Govinda League through Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders (VMA).
With Sehrawat becoming its first sports brand ambassador, Aspect Sports is taking this ecosystem beyond teams and leagues to include the athletes who represent the future of Indian sport. The partnership reflects the organisation's intent to work closely with high-performing, next-generation talent and build long-term associations that extend beyond individual tournaments or seasons.
As Sehrawat turns his focus towards the Asian Games and the longer road to Los Angeles 2028, the association with Aspect Sports will continue to support his journey both on and off the mat.
About Aspect Sports:
Aspect Sports, the sports arm of Aspect Global Ventures is a dynamic sports management and development organisation committed to crafting the future of sports excellence and innovation. With a vision to build India's most innovative new-age sports ecosystem, the organisation is focused on fostering sporting excellence, nurturing talent, inspiring athletes, connecting players, and driving sustainable growth across sport, content, technology, and culture. Through athlete development, ecosystem building, and meaningful sporting experiences, Aspect Sports is creating platforms that go beyond one-time events to shape the future of Indian sports.
Led by visionary leader Aksha Kamboj, Aspect Sports is building purpose-driven sporting ecosystems that blend performance, culture, and community impact. The company owns and operates multiple franchises, including Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), and Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders in the Pro Govinda League (PGL).
The multi-year association, announced ahead of the Asian Games 2026, further deepens Aspect Sports' commitment to wrestling while supporting Sehrawat through the next phase of his competitive journey, including his ambition of representing India at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
For Aspect Sports, the partnership is also a natural progression of an existing relationship. Sehrawat has been associated with the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangal, Aspect Sports' franchise in the Pro Wrestling League, where he has competed and served as a marquee athlete and team captain. His elevation from team athlete to the organisation's first sports brand ambassador strengthens that relationship and brings together an elite athlete's journey with Aspect Sports' expanding vision for Indian sport.
At just 23, Sehrawat has already achieved what many athletes spend a lifetime pursuing. He became India's first U23 World Champion in 2022, followed by a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships. His breakthrough came on the biggest sporting stage at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won bronze in the men's 57kg freestyle category, becoming India's youngest individual Olympic medallist. He was subsequently honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2024.
Yet behind the medals is the story of a young wrestler from Haryana who rose through the ranks through years of hard work and perseverance, eventually proving himself on the biggest stage in world sport. His journey reflects the kind of next-generation sporting talent that Aspect Sports aims to support as it expands its footprint across Indian sport.
The association comes at a time when Aspect Sports is building a broader sporting ecosystem spanning multiple formats and properties. Alongside its presence in professional wrestling through Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, the organisation has invested in and built properties across emerging and established sporting categories, including the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), through its franchise Tiigers of Kolkata, and the Pro Govinda League through Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders (VMA).
With Sehrawat becoming its first sports brand ambassador, Aspect Sports is taking this ecosystem beyond teams and leagues to include the athletes who represent the future of Indian sport. The partnership reflects the organisation's intent to work closely with high-performing, next-generation talent and build long-term associations that extend beyond individual tournaments or seasons.
As Sehrawat turns his focus towards the Asian Games and the longer road to Los Angeles 2028, the association with Aspect Sports will continue to support his journey both on and off the mat.
About Aspect Sports:
Aspect Sports, the sports arm of Aspect Global Ventures is a dynamic sports management and development organisation committed to crafting the future of sports excellence and innovation. With a vision to build India's most innovative new-age sports ecosystem, the organisation is focused on fostering sporting excellence, nurturing talent, inspiring athletes, connecting players, and driving sustainable growth across sport, content, technology, and culture. Through athlete development, ecosystem building, and meaningful sporting experiences, Aspect Sports is creating platforms that go beyond one-time events to shape the future of Indian sports.
Led by visionary leader Aksha Kamboj, Aspect Sports is building purpose-driven sporting ecosystems that blend performance, culture, and community impact. The company owns and operates multiple franchises, including Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), and Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders in the Pro Govinda League (PGL).
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