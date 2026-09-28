Dubai Remains World's Branded Residence Capital As UAE Accounts For 19% Of Global Market

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai remains the world's largest market for branded residences, with 175 schemes, with the UAE accounting for 19 per cent of the global branded residences development pipeline, according to Knight Frank's The Residence Report 2026-27.

The study revealed that Dubai has 175 branded residence schemes – 68 live and 107 in the pipeline – more than twice the size of second-placed Miami (73) and almost six times that of London (30).

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Abu Dhabi ranks eighth globally with 24 schemes, 19 of them in the pipeline. Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island ranks ninth with 23 schemes.

Non-hotel brands already make up 42 per cent of schemes in Dubai, 38 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 52 per cent on Al Marjan Island.

The UAE's rise is part of a regional surge. The Middle East accounts for 20 per cent of all live and pipeline branded residence projects worldwide and 25 per cent of those still in the pipeline, making it the sector's biggest growth engine.

Louis Harding, partner and head of residential, UAE, at Knight Frank, said buyers are increasingly“looking beyond the name on the building” and asking harder questions about the home, the location and the service offering.

“Brand remains powerful, but as the sector becomes more competitive, a name alone won't be enough,” he said.

Clare Moukabaa, partner, residential consultancy, Knight Frank Mena, said there is“no single Middle East branded residence buyer”, as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Jeddah attract different audiences for primary residences, investments, lifestyles or second homes.

In Abu Dhabi, residential growth is unfolding alongside the emirate's rise as a global wealth and financial hub.

Ras Al Khaimah's growth is being driven by tourism and improving connectivity. International flight volumes into the emirate rose 44 per cent between 2023 and 2026, the strongest increase among the world's ten largest branded residence markets. Abu Dhabi recorded a 37 per cent increase.

Globally, Knight Frank verified nearly 1,800 live and pipeline schemes from more than 200 brands across 90 countries. The market has almost tripled from 354 schemes in 2015 to 903 at the end of 2025. It is set to pass 1,000 this year, with about 1,088 schemes and more than 170,000 units, and to approach 1,800 schemes and more than 300,000 units by 2031.

The US retains the largest concentration of operational stock, backed by deep wealth: it minted 41 per cent of the world's new ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) in the five years to 2026.

Growth is escaping the cities. More than half of schemes now sit outside major urban centres, compared with fewer than four in 10 in 2016, rising to 57 per cent by 2028. Phuket Island has more branded schemes than London once the pipeline is included.

Hotel groups still dominate. Marriott, Accor, Hilton, Four Seasons, Banyan Group and IHG account for over 40 per cent of supply. Hotel brands deliver around 70 per cent of live schemes but 60 per cent once the pipeline is counted, and non-hotel supply is set to approach 40 per cent by 2028. Fashion and automotive names such as Elie Saab, Armani, Missoni, Tonino Lamborghini and Aston Martin are expanding.

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