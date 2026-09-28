Buttler Ruled Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series With Hamstring Injury

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jos Buttler will miss England's one-day international tri-series in Pakistan next month after suffering a hamstring injury against Sri Lanka last week, limited-overs coach Brendon McCullum said on Monday.

The former England captain pulled up while batting during England's 16-run defeat at Headingley on Thursday. He initially retired hurt before returning to the crease later in the innings.

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The 36-year-old was replaced by Jordan Cox for Sunday's third ODI at The Oval, where Cox scored 76 in England's 223-run win.

"Jos won't be in Pakistan," McCullum told reporters. "We know he's an incredible athlete, supremely fit and an ultra-professional, so he'll do everything he can to get back as soon as possible. But it's hard to judge how long that will be."

England travel to Pakistan for a Tri-series involving the hosts and Sri Lanka beginning on October 18. The side will head to Australia in November for three ODIs and five Twenty20 internationals.

McCullum said Buttler's absence offered an opportunity to test England's depth ahead of next year's 50-over World Cup.

"It's disappointing not to have Jos, but it will be good for us to see where we're at," he said.

"Between now and 14 months' time, lots of things will go wrong. There'll be selections you think will happen and then someone will get injured, or there'll be a scheduling issue. You almost have to catastrophise these things a little to prepare yourself for that World Cup."

Next year's World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia starting on October 4.

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