70-Year-Old Lalit Kumar Takes Natural Spices Online, Reaching 400 Daily Orders Across The UAE

Lalit Kumar, owner of Natural Spices and Foodstuff Trading LLC, at his UAE grocery business.

Lalit Kumar, owner of Natural Spices and Foodstuff Trading LLC, at his UAE grocery store as the business expands into e-commerce and UAE-wide delivery.

The Indian-born businessman has lived and worked in the UAE since 1983. Now 70, he has taken a single grocery store online, now handles around 400 orders a day.

- Lalit Kumar, Owner, Natural Spices and Foodstuff Trading LLCDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When shipments were getting stuck and many small shops decided to sit tight, Lalit Kumar did the opposite. At 70, the owner of Natural Spices and Foodstuff Trading LLC moved his grocery business online. Today it delivers to customers in every emirate. He started with one retail outlet and five staff. The business now handles about 400 orders a day through its own website, NaturalSpicesUAE, and through the UAE's major online marketplaces. It sells spices, herbs, Indian groceries, snacks, dry fruits and other daily essentials.Forty Years in the UAEMr. Kumar came to the UAE from India in 1983. Since then he has run businesses in electronics, transport, and oil and gas, and now in foodstuff. He says each one prepared him for the next. Electronics taught him how customers think. Transport taught him about timing. Oil and gas taught him patience.Moving When Others WaitedThe shift online came at a hard time for retail. Deliveries were running late, costs were going up and fewer people were walking into shops. Mr. Kumar decided not to wait it out.With his team of five, he set up online ordering, reorganized the stock and worked out packing and delivery, all from the same store they were already running. The website went live, the products went onto the marketplaces, and orders started coming in from across the country.“I have seen this market go up and down many times since 1983. If you stop every time things get difficult, you will never move. At my age people expect me to slow down. I would rather see what comes next.”- Lalit KumarStill in the Store Every DayOrders now go out to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. Customers say they come back for the range, the fair prices and delivery they can count on.Growth hasn't pulled Mr. Kumar away from the business. He is in the store every day. He talks to customers himself, bargains with suppliers and makes the big decisions. His staff say he has more energy than most of them, and he still knows many of his regulars by name.“A customer is a person, not an order number. Whether they walk into the shop or order from Fujairah, they should get the same respect and the same fair price. That is how I have always worked. A website doesn't change that.”- Lalit KumarLooking AheadOver the coming months, the company plans to add more products, grow its marketplace presence and improve delivery across the UAE.“I have been building businesses in this country for more than forty years, and I still feel like I'm starting out. As long as I have the energy, I'll keep going, for my customers, my team and for the UAE.”- Lalit KumarAbout Natural Spices and Foodstuff Trading LLCNatural Spices and Foodstuff Trading LLC is a UAE-based grocery and foodstuff company serving customers through its retail outlet, its e-commerce platform NaturalSpicesUAE and leading online marketplaces across the United Arab Emirates. The company offers spices, herbs, Indian grocery products, snacks, dry fruits and other food essentials. It is owned and led by Lalit Kumar, who has been in business in the UAE since 1983 across the electronics, transport, oil and gas, and foodstuff sectors.

Lalit Kumar Kundani

Natural Spices and Foodstuff Trading LLC

+971 52 994 1656

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70-Year-Old Lalit Kumar Takes Natural Spices Online, Reaching 400 Daily Orders Across the UAE News Provided By Natural Spices and Foodstuff Trading LLC September 28, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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