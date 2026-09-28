Gulf War: UAE Stresses Diplomacy To Resolve Disputes

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 28 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the countries at the epicentre of the Gulf War affecting the global economy and security, said on Monday that it seeks de-escalation and diplomacy to settle disputes peacefully.

“Our principled approach is rooted in de-escalation, bridge-building, the promotion of diplomacy and dialogue, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the rejection of the unlawful use or threat of force, as well as coercion,” UAE's Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar told the General Assembly.

He highlighted the issue of three islands occupied by Iran: Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, which command a geostrategic position on access to the Strait of Hormuz.

“As Iran continues its occupation of the three Emirati islands, which we reject, the UAE has consistently called for a peaceful settlement of this conflict, whether through direct negotiations or by recourse to the International Court of Justice,” Al Marar said.

Iran took over the islands in 1971, and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has bases there. The US has attacked Abu Musa and Greater Tunb as the Gulf conflict escalated.

Without delving into specifics of the conflict, Al Marar stressed the importance of freedom of navigation and transit passage.

“We stress the need to secure and protect the safe flow of supply chains, trade and energy in accordance with international law, including the law of the sea and the principle of state sovereignty,” he said.

He added that despite crises, the UAE has pressed ahead with progress.

“This nation was forged not in the absence of challenges, but in defiance of them,” he said.

Although the UAE is one of the closest Arab countries to Israel, Al Marar condemned“in the strongest terms” Israel's actions in Palestinian territories.

He said there is an urgent need to halt Israel's escalation in the West Bank, settlement activities, settler violence, terrorism, and violations in East Jerusalem and at holy sites.

Media reports said Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.