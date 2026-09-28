Asian Games: Pincky Balhara Bags 2Nd Medal, Settles For Bronze In Kurash

Pincky Balhara's family celebrated her Asian Games medal win. Her mother, Suresh Balhara, expressed pride about her daughter securing third place despite an injury and representing India on the international stage.

Pincky Balhara secures second Asian Games medal

Indian Kurash athlete Pincky Balhara secured her second Asian Games medal. She lost her women's 78 kg semifinal against South Korea's Mo Sumin at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. Pincky, a 2018 Asian Games silver medalist, secured India's third-ever Asian Games medal in the discipline, losing to 2026 Asian Championships gold medallist Sumin by 0-5.

"Despite being injured, our daughter secured third place. I am proud that she went abroad and held India's flag high," Balhara told ANI.

Semifinal Match Details

Pincky trailed throughout the match, with an early warning, and after that, she managed a 'chala' (half point/throw). Sumin managed to upgrade the 'chala' to 'yonbosh' (full point, short of instant win) with yet another warning, giving Pincky a 'dakki' (two warnings, one short of DQ). The Indian eventually had to settle for a bronze.

Path to Semifinal

India's third-ever medal in Kurash at the Asian Games was confirmed on Monday after Pincky secured a place in the women's 78 kg semifinal, beating South Korea's Lim Garam by a 3-0 scoreline in the women's 78 kg quarterfinal.

India's Medal Tally at Asian Games

India claimed eight medals on Day 9 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, winning four silver and four bronze medals across athletics, shooting and kurash, while three Indian boxers confirmed medals by advancing to the semifinals in their respective categories.

With eight medals won on Monday, India's medal tally has risen to 45, comprising four gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze medals. (ANI)

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