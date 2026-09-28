3Rd JR. NBA Qatar Starts In Partnership With Qatar Basketball Federation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The third season of JR. NBA Qatar, organized and hosted by Education City in partnership with the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF), has officially commenced. The program reflects an ongoing collaboration aimed at expanding basketball participation among youth and providing a sporting environment that helps develop skills while promoting confidence, teamwork, sportsmanship, and healthy lifestyles.

The launch of the third season builds on the successful partnership between Education City and QBF, which focuses on supporting young talent and providing regular opportunities for boys and girls to play and develop their basketball abilities in an environment that combines competition and learning. This collaboration further strengthens the sport's presence among youth age groups across Qatar.

This year's edition attracted more than 1,200 aspiring basketball players from across the country during the player selection event held prior to the start of the competition. Participants were assigned to competing teams named after NBA franchises, and match schedules were finalized in preparation for the season.

The third season is being held at Multaqa, the Education City Student Center, from September 25 to November 7, 2026. The competition has expanded to include three age categories: Under-12, Under-14, and Under-16, with approximately 80 teams participating. The expanded format allows a greater number of players to experience organized competition while enhancing their technical and physical development.

Participating teams bear the names of several NBA franchises, including the San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Minnesota Timberwolves, providing participants with an experience that mirrors the atmosphere and structure of the NBA.

The program also features a series of practical training sessions designed for all participating age groups, with the objective of developing fundamental basketball skills while reinforcing the values of teamwork, discipline, sportsmanship, and self-confidence both on and off the court.

QBF's support for the program reflects its commitment to strengthening the foundation of basketball development in the country and creating opportunities for emerging talent to gain valuable experience through high-quality sporting programs and initiatives. These efforts contribute to the continued growth of basketball across youth categories in Qatar.

The program also aligns with the strategic objectives of QBF for the 2025-2030 period, which emphasize culture and legacy, sporting excellence, sustainability, and innovation. These priorities support the ongoing development of Qatar's basketball ecosystem and help provide sustainable sporting experiences for future generations.

Mohammed Saad al-Mughisib, President of QBF, said that the continuation of the program for a third consecutive season highlights the importance of the partnership with Education City and the valuable opportunities it provides for developing players' skills and strengthening their connection with the sport.

JR. NBA Qatar competitions offer participants a comprehensive sporting experience that combines training and competition while reinforcing the core values associated with sport. The program contributes to the development of a new generation of basketball players and supports the continued growth and popularity of the game among young people in the State of Qatar.

NBA Qatar Basketball Federation Education City Qatar