Qatar National Dialogue On Climate Change 2026 Commences In Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The sixth edition of the Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change 2026 kicked off in Doha on Monday.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) in collaboration with Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), under the theme "Enhancing Climate Adaptation in Qatar: From Planning to Implementation", bringing together a pantheon of climate change experts from the public and private sectors, as well as decision-makers.

In his opening remarks, HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie said adapting to climate change is an essential part of planning for the future, protecting resources, strengthening the readiness of sectors, and preserving quality of life for future generations.

Moving from understanding the impacts of climate change to preparing for them, and from developing plans to implementing them, matters most, the Minister underlined.

He noted that the accelerated climate changes the world is witnessing require treating adaptation as a core part of planning for the future, rather than as a separate environmental issue, affirming its connection to an array of critical sectors and development pathways in the country.

The State of Qatar has identified environmental protection and sustainability as national priorities, HE Al Subaie pointed out, stating that Qatar National Vision 2030 has embodied this thrust by underscoring the importance of achieving development within a healthy environment and with sustainable resources, while striking a balance between economic growth and the rights of future generations.

The Minister noted that Qatar's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) is a crucial step in this path, highlighting that the current phase requires focusing not only on what should be done, but also on how it is implemented, in addition to determining responsibilities and fostering the integrated roles of various entities to achieve concrete outcomes.

No single entity or sector can achieve climate adaptation alone, Al Subaie acknowledged, explaining that water is connected with food, energy with industry, infrastructure with resilience, public health with the environment, and biodiversity with the sustainability of natural ecosystems.

HE the Minister stressed the importance of working in an integrated way and turning knowledge and expertise into decisions and practical measures. He emphasized that the value of plans is measured by the impact they deliver, while the value of dialogue is measured by the action it leads to.

For his part, Executive Director of Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata said NAP represents a consequential achievement, as it offers a holistic strategic framework to address climate vulnerabilities and bolster resilience across a variety of socioeconomic sectors.

NAP offers the strategic thrust, while dialogue is laser-focused on exploring ways to turn this thrust into coordinated and effective measures, Dr. de la Mata added, pointing out that Earthna-MECC cooperation manifests a commitment to strengthening evidence- and knowledge-based climate policies and turning them into practical measures.

He elaborated on dialogue as a tool that provides a platform bringing together policymakers, experts, researchers, the business sector, civil society organizations and relevant entities to share expertise and perspectives on key climate issues facing the State of Qatar, in addition to reinforcing cooperation in the field of climate action.

Dr. de la Mata further noted that the theme of this edition aligns with Earthna's path toward developing practical, locally appropriate sustainability solutions. He outlined that the discussions focus on how to turn strategic directions into coordinated and effective actions.

UNDP Technical Representative and Head of Office in Doha Dr. Biplove Choudhary highlighted that adaptation to climate change becomes more effective when it is integrated into development policies, rather than treated as a separate environmental track.

He stressed the importance of integrating climate risks into decisions related to infrastructure, water, health, public investment and economic diversification, emphasizing that the State of Qatar possesses a robust foundation for climate action, including clear priorities for adaptation and significant institutional, financial, research and technological capabilities.

Dr. Choudhary noted that moving from ambition to implementation requires gauging success through resilience outcomes, rather than solely through plans and projects, adding that dedicated climate finance alone will not be sufficient.

This makes it necessary to integrate adaptation into broader flows of public investment and development finance, while also strengthening local capacity, knowledge and operational skills, maintenance, research and innovation, he said.

Dr. Choudhary underscored the importance of the government providing priorities and information on risks, standards and regulatory frameworks that help scale up resilient investments, along with developing clear indicators and robust data systems to measure progress and review approaches as climate risks evolve.

Overall, the two-day dialogue drills down on a raft of matters, foremost among them water; energy and industry; agriculture and food systems; infrastructure and coastal resilience; public health; and biodiversity.

Climate Change Qatar Qatar National Dialogue