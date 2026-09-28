Incognito Software Systems Launches NEXA, An AI-Enabled Solution For Automated Broadband Operations

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Incognito Software Systems, a leading global provider of service orchestration, device management, and network intelligence solutions, today introduced NEXA, an AI-driven network intelligence and automation platform that enables broadband service providers to turn operational data into action. NEXA unifies network, device, service, and subscriber data in a single intelligence layer, delivering real-time and predictive insights that help service providers identify issues sooner, better understand the subscriber experience, and take faster, more informed action across their operations.

As service providers seek to differentiate beyond connectivity, subscriber experience has become a critical competitive advantage. However, networks have evolved into complex service platforms that span access, edge, customer premises, apps, and third-party systems, making it difficult to detect and resolve issues quickly.

NEXA addresses this challenge by combining cross-platform observability with AI-enabled analytics and automation. Built on an open, scalable architecture, NEXA normalizes and correlates data from all of Incognito's products and other data sources. It applies advanced analytics and machine learning to organize data, understand patterns, and connect signals across networks and systems. The result is end-to-end visibility into network health, service quality, and device performance across any network, helping providers move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, closed-loop operations.

“For broadband service providers, the network often knows when something is wrong. The challenge is closing the gap between degraded performance and doing something about it,” said Craig Sinasac, Head of Product at Incognito.“NEXA helps teams move beyond siloed tools and manual troubleshooting by connecting operational signals to subscriber and service impact. With earlier insight and the ability to automate response, service providers can prevent more issues from becoming customer problems.”

NEXA helps service providers improve customer experience, lower operating costs, reduce truck rolls and escalations, and make more informed capacity and network investment decisions through features including:

Cross-platform view: A unified view of subscriber, device, network, and service performance across Incognito and third-party data sources. Predictive intelligence: Early detection of device degradation, network congestion, and subscriber churn risk using IPDR, IPFIX, TR-069, TR-369, and TR-181 data. Closed-loop automation: Automated API responses and guided remediation workflows that reduce manual effort and accelerate issue resolution. Open, scalable architecture: A Kafka-based streaming pipeline and scalable design that supports real-time intelligence across millions of connected devices. Customizable dashboards: Deliver tailored dashboards and insights aligned with each team's operational and business needs.

Request a meeting with our team at SCTE TechExpo 2026 or Network X 2026 to see NEXA in action. Discover how NEXA can help elevate the customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs by visiting .

About Incognito Software Systems Inc.

Incognito Software Systems Inc. provides service orchestration software and services that help digital service providers manage the next-generation broadband experience. Founded 30 years ago, Incognito has over 200 customers worldwide, including America Movil, Cox, Digicel, Globe, and Orange, leveraging its solutions to fast-track the introduction of innovative broadband services over fiber and 5G fixed wireless access technologies, while delivering a great customer experience. Incognito Software Systems is a Lumine Group company (TSXV: LMN). Visit or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

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