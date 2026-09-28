EUR/USD Signal: Dollar Strength Puts 1.1375 In Focus
The Euro's fundamentals are mixed: the ECB raised its deposit rate to 2.50% in September, which lends the currency some support, and it expects the Eurozone economy to remain resilient. But growth is still modest-forecast at 0.9% for 2026-while inflation is projected at 3.0%, leaving the region exposed to high energy costs and further price pressure. Overall, tighter policy supports the Euro, but the growth outlook limits the case for a strongly bullish view.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe price action over the past few days shows that there are signs of a bullish base following a strongly bearish period lasting about two weeks. We are seeing initial signs in the hourly price chart of a bullish head and shoulders chart pattern emerging, with a baseline support at 1.1375. The problem is that there is no discernable neckline. The best I can say is, if the price gets established below 1.1375, that will be a bearish sign that traders can feel justified acting upon to go short.A key test for bulls will be whether 1.1406 can be overcome, as this looks to be the strongest resistance level nearby. It is also confluent with the round number at 1.1400.This currency pair is clearly in a long-term bearish trend, so a short is likely to have a tailwind while a long trade would not.(image28092026eurusd) image here My Take on EUR/USDI see a move lower as the more likely outcome, and certainly the more tradable outcome. Trend following funds and institutions will be going short if we get a daily close today below 1.1375 so if you do the same thing, you will have some elephants on your side. I think it makes sense to wait for the price to get out of this range between 1.1406 and 1.1375 before doing anything unless you are a very skilled trader who believes the US Dollar is due a pullback. If so, you might want to try a long scalp from 1.1375 if we get a bounce there, managing the trade very carefully and hoping it can turn into a swing trade while you at least avoid a loss. Review, Support & Resistance LevelsIn my previous EUR/USD signal on 17th September no trades were triggered. Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken prior to 5pm London time today.Short Trade Ideas
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1487, $1.1525, or $1.1563. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1389, 1.1406, or $1.1431. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
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