XCU/USD Analysis 28/09: $6.50 Support, $7 Target In Focus
- Copper markets pulled back just a touch early during the trading session on Friday, but buyers have come back into the market as copper continues to see a massive amount of demand. Keep in mind that there are a couple of major copper mines in Chile that are struggling to produce, at least not at full capacity.
Keep in mind that this is a choppy market most of the time, but it is still a positive one. It would take a breakdown well below the $6 level for me to even remotely consider shorting copper. I believe that we will try to get to the $7 level given enough time, and possibly even break above there over the next several weeks.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade daily Forex analysis? We've shortlisted the best commodity brokers in the industry for you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment