Thorchain Rejects Bitget Request To Block Hacker Wallets Arabian Post
The dispute emerged after assets stolen from Bitget were routed through cross-chain services, including THORChain, and converted into Bitcoin. Chen publicly urged the protocol to refuse service to attacker-controlled addresses that had already been identified and flagged, saying decentralisation should not become a shield for handling known stolen funds.
THORChain responded that its network operates on permissionless principles comparable with base-layer blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, placing responsibility for transaction processing with protocol rules and independent node operators rather than a central intermediary. The response has intensified scrutiny of how decentralised finance infrastructure should deal with assets traced to thefts.
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