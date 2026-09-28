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Thorchain Rejects Bitget Request To Block Hacker Wallets Arabian Post


2026-09-28 02:33:29
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">THORChain has rejected Bitget chief executive Gracy Chen's call to block addresses linked to the cryptocurrency exchange's $387.5 million security breach, arguing that its permissionless network cannot selectively censor transactions.

The dispute emerged after assets stolen from Bitget were routed through cross-chain services, including THORChain, and converted into Bitcoin. Chen publicly urged the protocol to refuse service to attacker-controlled addresses that had already been identified and flagged, saying decentralisation should not become a shield for handling known stolen funds.

THORChain responded that its network operates on permissionless principles comparable with base-layer blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, placing responsibility for transaction processing with protocol rules and independent node operators rather than a central intermediary. The response has intensified scrutiny of how decentralised finance infrastructure should deal with assets traced to thefts.

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The Arabian Post

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