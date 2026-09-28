Temasek Takes 9% Stake In Italy's FSI Arabian Post
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The companies said on Monday that the partnership would combine FSI's access to Italy's mid-market businesses with Temasek's sector expertise and international network, with a focus on helping companies expand into new markets.
FSI manages about €5 billion and concentrates on growth investments in mid-sized businesses. Temasek has previously invested in FSI funds and will make further commitments to future vehicles, including FSI Scale-up Capital Solutions, a fund aimed at high-growth small and medium-sized enterprises.
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