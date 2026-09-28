Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Temasek Takes 9% Stake In Italy's FSI Arabian Post


2026-09-28 02:33:28
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Singapore's Temasek has acquired a 9% strategic minority stake in the management company of Milan-based private equity investor FSI, extending a longstanding investment relationship and committing additional capital to the firm's future funds.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The companies said on Monday that the partnership would combine FSI's access to Italy's mid-market businesses with Temasek's sector expertise and international network, with a focus on helping companies expand into new markets.

FSI manages about €5 billion and concentrates on growth investments in mid-sized businesses. Temasek has previously invested in FSI funds and will make further commitments to future vehicles, including FSI Scale-up Capital Solutions, a fund aimed at high-growth small and medium-sized enterprises.

MENAFN28092026000152002308ID1111728025



The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search