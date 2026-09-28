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Switzerland Wins 12 Medals At Worldskills Competition In Shanghai

Switzerland Wins 12 Medals At Worldskills Competition In Shanghai


2026-09-28 02:31:53
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland has won 12 medals - four gold, two silver and six bronze - at the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China. The Alpine nation finished the competition as the best European team and among the top three in the world. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland wins 12 medals at WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai This content was published on September 28, 2026 - 10:21 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Schweiz gewinnt 12 Medaillen an Berufsweltmeisterschaft in Shanghai Original Read more: Schweiz gewinnt 12 Medaillen an Berufsweltmeisterschaft in Sha العربية ar سويسرا تحصد 12 ميدالية في بطولة العالم للمهارات بشنغهاي Read more: سويسرا تحصد 12 ميدالية في بطولة العالم للمهارات بش

Over the course of four days, the 42 Swiss vocational students demonstrated their skills in Shanghai, according to a statement by the SwissSkills Foundation on Sunday.

The world championship titles went to Ian Hofer from Turbenthal, canton Zurich, and Cyrill Koller from Rossrüti, canton St Gallen, in the“Industry 4.0” category, hotel communications specialist Fina Niebergall from Zurich, plumber Matthias Steiner from Lyssach, Bern, and construction machinery mechanic Sandro Amrhein from Balterswil, canton Thurgau.

More Education Why the world should take note of the Swiss apprenticeship model

Some consider the system the“gold standard” in vocational training.

Read more: Why the world should take note of the Swiss apprenticeship

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