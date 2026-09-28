Switzerland Wins 12 Medals At Worldskills Competition In Shanghai
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Deutsch
de
Schweiz gewinnt 12 Medaillen an Berufsweltmeisterschaft in Shanghai
Original
Read more: Schweiz gewinnt 12 Medaillen an Berufsweltmeisterschaft in Sha
العربية
ar
سويسرا تحصد 12 ميدالية في بطولة العالم للمهارات بشنغهاي
Read more: سويسرا تحصد 12 ميدالية في بطولة العالم للمهارات بش
Over the course of four days, the 42 Swiss vocational students demonstrated their skills in Shanghai, according to a statement by the SwissSkills Foundation on Sunday.
The world championship titles went to Ian Hofer from Turbenthal, canton Zurich, and Cyrill Koller from Rossrüti, canton St Gallen, in the“Industry 4.0” category, hotel communications specialist Fina Niebergall from Zurich, plumber Matthias Steiner from Lyssach, Bern, and construction machinery mechanic Sandro Amrhein from Balterswil, canton Thurgau.More Education Why the world should take note of the Swiss apprenticeship model
Some consider the system the“gold standard” in vocational training.Read more: Why the world should take note of the Swiss apprenticeship
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