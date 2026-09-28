Conviction Rates In Crimes Against Women Decline In Odisha

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 28 (IANS) Despite the Odisha government and police emphasising measures to improve conviction rates in heinous crimes and crimes against women, the conviction rate in several major categories declined in 2025 compared to the previous year.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday that the conviction rate in rape cases fell from 13 per cent in 2024 to 11.6 per cent in 2025. Trials were completed in 1,666 rape cases in 2024, resulting in 216 convictions. In 2025, 1,467 trials concluded, with 170 convictions.

The conviction rate in attempted rape cases dropped from 9.3 per cent in 2024 to 5.1 per cent in 2025. Four of 43 cases ended in convictions in 2024, while only two of 39 cases did so in 2025.

Cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty saw a marginal decline from 3.8 per cent in 2024 to 3.6 per cent in 2025. In 2024, 127 convictions were recorded in 3,378 trials, while in 2025, 153 convictions were recorded in 4,265 trials.

Convictions in cases of cruelty by husband or relatives fell from 2.4 per cent in 2024 to 1.5 per cent in 2025. In 2024, 53 convictions were recorded in 2,192 trials, while in 2025, 50 convictions were recorded in 3,323 trials.

The conviction rate in cases involving insult to the modesty of women also fell from 3.6 per cent in 2024 to 2.9 per cent in 2025. In 2024, 21 convictions were recorded in 591 trials, while in 2025, 15 convictions were recorded in 515 trials.

In contrast, conviction rates in POCSO cases rose significantly from 11.8 per cent in 2024 to 18.7 per cent in 2025. There were 190 convictions out of 1,615 trials in 2024, compared to 396 convictions out of 2,113 trials in 2025.

Convictions in dowry death cases also increased from 8.4 per cent in 2024 to 9.4 per cent in 2025. Nine convictions were recorded out of 107 trials in 2024, while nine convictions were recorded out of 95 trials in 2025.

The CM said Odisha recorded 32,687 crimes against women in 2025, compared to 18,013 cases between June and December 2024. Between January and July 2026, 21,069 cases were reported. From June 2024 to July 2026, Odisha recorded a total of 71,769 crimes against women.