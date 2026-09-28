Ras Al Khaimah And Skyports Plan Four Vertiports For 2027 AAM Launch

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) and Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports), a company specializing in the development and operation of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) infrastructure, have signed a binding agreement at RAKTA headquarters to develop and operate the infrastructure required for an AAM network across Ras Al Khaimah.

The signing was witnessed by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr bin Khalid Al Qasimi, chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority; H.E. Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, director general of RAKTA; Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports; and officials from both sides.

The agreement marks an important milestone in moving Ras Al Khaimah's AAM program from strategic planning to implementation, with the launch of commercial services targeted for the third quarter of 2027.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority by Al Blooshi and on behalf of Skyports by Duncan Walker, as part of the continued strategic partnership between the two parties and their efforts to develop the infrastructure required to support the Emirate's AAM ecosystem.

The Definitive Agreement builds on a multi-year strategic partnership between RAKTA and Skyports that began in 2024 and has progressed through successive stages of planning and development.

Following the initial Memorandum of Understanding and the Framework Agreement signed in 2025, the new agreement represents the next major step in establishing the infrastructure required to enable future air mobility services in Ras Al Khaimah.

The program envisages the development of a network of four vertiports across Ras Al Khaimah, supporting both connectivity within the Emirate and future inter-emirate air mobility services.

Phase 1 will focus on Al Marjan Island and Jebel Jais, connecting two of Ras Al Khaimah's most important tourism destinations. Two additional vertiports are planned through subsequent phases as the network expands, subject to further planning, business case development and regulatory requirements.

The network is intended to provide fast point-to-point connections between key destinations across Ras Al Khaimah while also enabling links with other emirates.

The first planned inter-emirate connection will be with Dubai, complementing the AAM network already being developed there and supporting the longer-term development of an interconnected air mobility ecosystem across the UAE.

The agreement comes as Ras Al Khaimah enters a significant period of growth, with major developments progressing across tourism, hospitality, real estate and supporting infrastructure.

RAKTA is planning future transport infrastructure in parallel with this expansion to ensure that mobility continues to support the Emirate's growing population, tourism economy and investment ambitions.

AAM forms part of this wider approach, complementing existing road and public transport networks and introducing a new option for efficient travel between strategic destinations.

Al Blooshi said:“Under the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Emirate is preparing today for the mobility needs of tomorrow.

“The Emirate is entering an important period of growth across tourism, hospitality, real estate and infrastructure, and our transport network must continue to develop alongside that growth.

“This agreement is the result of several years of planning and collaboration with Skyports and represents an important step in moving AAM from vision to implementation.

“Our objective is to establish a safe, integrated and future-ready mobility ecosystem that strengthens connectivity within Ras Al Khaimah and with the wider UAE.

“By preparing the infrastructure, regulatory framework and network integration early, we are positioning Ras Al Khaimah to be among the region's leaders in the next generation of mobility while supporting the Emirate's continued growth as an international tourism and investment destination.”

The planned vertiport network will be developed with long-term flexibility in mind, allowing it to accommodate different certified aircraft types and approved operators as the AAM sector continues to evolve.

For Skyports, the agreement also represents a further step in the development of its wider UAE AAM infrastructure network. Following progress on its vertiport network in Dubai, the development of infrastructure in Ras Al Khaimah will create another important component of a future interconnected network across the country.

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports, said:“This agreement marks an important progression in our long-standing partnership with RAKTA and in the development of AAM infrastructure in the UAE.

“Ras Al Khaimah is undergoing significant growth and has a clear vision for how future mobility can support its tourism and economic development. Building on the progress we have made in Dubai, the planned network in Ras Al Khaimah represents another important step towards a more connected AAM ecosystem.

“We look forward to continuing our work with RAKTA and the relevant authorities to develop safe, scalable and future-ready infrastructure that supports connectivity within Ras Al Khaimah and, over time, across the UAE.”

The program supports the objectives of Ras Al Khaimah's Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2030, with connectivity, sustainability, innovation and integration at the center of the Emirate's long-term transport planning.

Development of the network will continue in coordination with the relevant local and federal authorities, with safety, regulatory compliance, operational readiness and integration with the wider transport network remaining central to the program.

Through long-term planning and strategic international partnerships, Ras Al Khaimah is preparing its transport network for the next phase of the Emirate's development and strengthening its position as a forward-looking destination to visit, live, work and invest.