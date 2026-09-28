Janine Antoni Discusses Her Iconic“Taste Of Vision” Photograph

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistrecently discussed her photographic work,“Taste of Vision,” which features her licking the eye of her ex-husband, artist. Antoni stated that for this image, she aimed to“reverse the anatomical expectation when it comes to penetration,” positioning herself as the“licker” with her tongue touching his eye.

Antoni explained that many of her works originate from a desire, and in this instance, she“wanted to know the taste of his vision,” acknowledging it as an“unrealizable desire.” She views the photograph as“very sweet” and an“act of trust” from Jonas, despite learning that some viewers react with phobia. The artist also connected the image to synesthesia, a neurological condition where one sense triggers another, and to children's oral exploration of the world.

The photograph was captured with an 8-by-10 camera, resulting in a square print measuring 4-by-4-feet. Antoni noted this format“slows the viewer down and creates a bit of disorientation.” Initially, she intended to lick his pupil and asked her father, a doctor, for a numbing agent, but decided against it due to the risk of causing damage. During the shoot, a lack of light in the“dark cave” created by their faces necessitated an external flash. Antoni found the final negatives revealing, observing how Jonas's eye rolled back to avoid both her tongue and the bright light. This made the image feel“much more like a conversation between the eye and the tongue,” reminding her of saints depicted in ecstasy with their eyes rolled back, as she told Emily Watlington.

Source: ARTnews