Manet Chalk Drawing Of Crouching Child Discovered In Private Collection

MENAFN - USA Art News) A red chalk drawing depicting a crouching child has been attributed to the French modernist. The sketch, believed to be a study, belongs to a private collection in Italy.

The child featured in the drawing is thought to be the same street urchin seen in Manet's 1863 painting, Le Déjeuner sur l'herbe (Luncheon on the Grass). This seminal work portrays a small group of marginalized individuals situated on the outskirts of Paris.

Further evidence supporting Manet's authorship includes the presence of his studio stamp, visible in the lower right-hand corner of the drawing through UV analysis. Additionally, the attribution is strengthened by the numerous similar red chalk preparatory sketches he created during the mid-nineteenth century.

Emily Beeny, chief curator of the Legion of Honor at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco and a specialist in French paintings and drawings from the seventeenth to nineteenth centuries, received a photograph of the drawing from her colleague, Francesco Baccanelli, who had seen it in the private collection.

The drawing has not undergone prior academic study. Beeny and Baccanelli are slated to publish an article about their findings in the October issue of The Burlington Magazine. Beeny also expressed hope that the drawing will be incorporated into the next edition of Manet's catalogue raisonné.

This discovery adds a significant, previously unstudied work by a foundational figure of modern art to his known oeuvre, offering new insights into his creative process.

Source: Artforum