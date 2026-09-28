Emily Mae Smith's“Transit Of Venus” Closes October 24 At Petzel Gallery

MENAFN - USA Art News) An exhibition of new paintings by, titled“Transit of Venus,” continues at Petzel Gallery in Chelsea, Manhattan, through. The show, which includes works such as“Petite Muse at Work” (2026),“Venus (Inner Vision)” (2026), and“The Locust II” (2026), was organized by the gallery.

Smith's exhibition features anthropomorphic broomsticks, witch-like bunnies, and grapes filled with eyeballs, all executed with significant technical skill and an underlying sense of darkness. The title,“Transit of Venus,” refers to the astronomical phenomenon where Venus appears as a dark spot against the sun, a concept Smith uses to explore translucency and hidden realities.

This theme is particularly evident in“Venus (Inner Vision)” (2026), which depicts a broomstick figure in a contrapposto pose within a hazy wooded landscape. The figure's handle, representing the head and torso, is rendered as if seen through an X-ray, revealing veins and organs. This approach extends to Smith's reinterpretations of Venus, where historically passive nude female figures are empowered with new tools. For instance,“The Locust II” (2026) transforms Jules Joseph Lefebvre's 1872 painting“The Grasshopper” by equipping the nude with a scythe, while“Petite Muse at Work” (2026) reimagines the male artist-genius as a woman. By casting a broomstick, a symbol of women's labor, in these roles, Smith imbues the figures with a powerful transformation from passive to active agents.

Source: Hyperallergic