MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Honda Begins Collaboration with Fashion Brand Onitsuka Tiger

TOKYO, Japan, September 28, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda will begin a collaboration with Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger that transcends industry boundaries to bring together motorcycles and fashion. As the first initiative of the collaboration, Honda held the world premiere of the“Onitsuka Tiger Honda Mid Sports Concept” motorcycle concept model at the Onitsuka Tiger show*1 held as part of Milan Fashion Week 2027 Women's Collection Spring/Summer in Milan, Italy*2 on September 23 (local time).

*1 Onitsuka Tiger presented its Spring/Summer 2027 collection.

*2 Milano Fashion Week 2027 Women's Collection Spring/Summer in Milan has been held from 22 to 28 September (local time).

Onitsuka Tiger Honda Mid Sports Concept

Onitsuka Tiger was established in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, in 1949, one year after Honda was founded in 1948. Both brands originated in Japan and have built businesses spanning more than 75 years on a foundation of distinctive technologies developed in Japan and a creation. Today, both have expanded their businesses globally, delivering their respective products to a wide range of customers of all ages.

Driven by its founder's strong desire to“serve people with our own technologies,” Honda has continued to take on the challenge of advancing mobility through its unique technologies and ideas, creating the joy of freedom of mobility. Onitsuka Tiger began by manufacturing sports shoes and, through innovative technologies and ideas developed through extensive research, grew into a sports shoe brand trusted by athletes in Japan and around the world. Today, it has established its position as a fashion brand.

With much in common, including their pursuit of advanced technologies and manufacturing excellence and their spirit of taking on challenges, Honda and Onitsuka Tiger decided to undertake this collaboration.

The Onitsuka Tiger Honda Mid Sports Concept was created as a new model symbolizing the collaboration. Based on a mid-displacement sports model, it features Tiger Yellow, Onitsuka Tiger's iconic color, as its base color, with bold black stripes extending across both sides of the motorcycle.

The predominantly black wheels feature Tiger Yellow accents and the logos of both brands. From the color scheme to the smallest details, every element has been carefully considered to create a distinctive motorcycle.

As part of its collaboration with Honda, Onitsuka Tiger unveiled footwear and apparel incorporating the Wing Mark, a symbol of Honda motorcycles, at Milan Fashion Week. The collection was designed with inspiration from motorcycle culture. Presenting the Onitsuka Tiger Honda Mid Sports Concept alongside the collection provided an opportunity to highlight the attention to detail in manufacturing shared by both brands.

Through this collaboration, Honda will work to create opportunities for more customers around the world to experience motorcycle culture as something closer and more accessible by offering new appeal created through the synergy between the two brands, unconstrained by conventional boundaries.

Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Automotive, Motorsports