Ebola Cases In Congo Surpass 8,000

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 8,000 for the first time, a media report said on Monday.

According to the latest situation report by the Congo Institute of Public Health, cited by Reuters, the number of Ebola cases has reached 8,067.

The institute said the death toll from the disease had reached 3,901.

The report said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, has become the largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak in Congo's history, surpassing the 2018–2020 outbreak.

It added the current outbreak was the second-largest Ebola outbreak after the 2014–2016 outbreak in West Africa, when more than 28,600 people contracted the disease in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, and more than 11,000 people died.

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