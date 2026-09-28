Qatar Participates In 15Th UN Congress On Crime Prevention And Criminal Justice

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The State of Qatar has participated in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, held in the United Arab Emirates.

Deputy Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Thani represented the State of Qatar at the event.

His Excellency also took part in a panel discussion titled "Hitting Crime Where It Hurts: Following the Money to Disrupt Transnational Organized Crime, Fraud, Corruption and Terrorism," held on the sidelines of the UN Congress.