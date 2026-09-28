Telangana: Voter Enrolment Begins For Two Graduate MLC Constituencies

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Enrolment of voters for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate constituencies of the Telangana Legislative Council began on Monday.

The process began with a public notice under Rule 31(3) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharsan Reddy urged eligible graduates to register as voters.

The electoral rolls will be prepared afresh with November 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. Those previously registered must re-register. The Election Commission of India has announced that two vacancies are due in March 2027 and will be filled through biennial elections.

Applicants must have completed a degree or equivalent diploma at least three years before the qualifying date and be ordinary residents of the area covered by the relevant Graduates constituency.

As per the schedule, draft electoral rolls will be published on November 25, 2026, and final rolls on December 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao registered his vote in Hyderabad. He urged all eligible graduates in the two constituencies to register before November 6, stressing that every vote is crucial in the Graduate MLC elections.

KTR asked BRS leaders and activists to prioritise voter registration, raise awareness among family members, friends and eligible graduates, and ensure registrations are completed by the deadline.

He said the party would win the upcoming Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduate MLC election.

He recalled the party's earlier victory when it fielded Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, for the seat, noting that the success was achieved through collective efforts. He urged leaders to maintain the same spirit this time.

KTR emphasised that the atmosphere is favourable for the BRS to retain the seat. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is losing popularity nationwide, with youth drifting away, while public resentment against the ruling Congress government in Telangana is at its peak.

He observed that the younger generation is angry with these two“Delhi-based parties” and said the BRS has a clear chance of winning both Graduate MLC seats.