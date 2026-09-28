The Brave Practice Is Happening November 6Th & 7Th In Fort Lauderdale, FL, With 8 CE Hours For Chiropractors.

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Two transformative days of clinical breakthroughs, practice-building strategy, and community at Fort Lauderdale's premier beachfront resort.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Brave Practice 2026Two transformative days of clinical breakthroughs, practice-building strategy, and community at Fort Lauderdale's premier beachfront resort. 24 world-class practitioners and leaders ready to share what is working now, which includes Dr. Kim Thor-Adams – Co Host, Dr. Jenna Davis – Co Host, Dr. Aura Tovar – Co Host, Dr. Amanda Apfelblat, Dr. Rosemary Batanjski, Dr. Jennifer Bonde, Dr. Lauryn Brunclik, Dr. Neil Cohen, Dr. Todd Defayette, Dr. Billy DeMoss, Dr. Jodi Dinnerman, Dr. Shara Downey, Dr. Peter Kevorkian, Drs. Daniel & Richelle Knowles, Drs. David & Lauren Kolowski, Dr. Mel Krug, Roberto Monaco, Dr. Raymond Nichols, Jenna Quentin, Drs. Seth & Brea Ryan, and Dr. Steve Judson. Built for chiropractors who refuse to play small! The Brave Practice gathers the profession's most innovative minds for two days of clinical sessions, practice-growth strategies, and the kind of conversations that only happen when visionary practitioners are in the same room. Whether you are building your first practice or scaling your tenth year, this is where your next breakthrough begins. We have 16 amazing vendors attending. The brands and practitioners bringing The Brave Practice to life include The Brave Practice, Baby Boom, Naked, Lifewest, TOR Chiropractic, Adjust Your Media, Influenceology, Neurochiro, The Lioness Project, Clinical Practice Growth Hub, Inside Health, The Chiro Freedom Formula, Staffless Practice, Kiro Kids Connect, Cherry Picked Website Co, and ChiroBloom. Just steps from the Atlantic, your home base for two days of transformation, where world-class conference facilities meet ocean breezes and golden hour networking. From clinical technique to business growth, every session is built to send you home with something you can use Monday morning. Deep clinical and business sessions from practitioners who have been where you are headed and can show you the path. Genuine connections with practitioners who share your ambition, facilitated by shared meals and beachside sessions. Proven frameworks for patient acquisition, retention, team leadership, and the systems that let you scale without burning out. Cutting-edge techniques, case studies, and research that sharpen your clinical skills and deepen patient outcomes. Fort Lauderdale's coastline is built into the experience, with sessions designed to refresh as much as they teach. Join a tribe of practitioners committed to excellence, courage, and pushing the boundaries of what chiropractic care can be. There are 8 continuing education credits offered through LifeWest College. Included in your ticket are all speaker sessions, Q&A panel, after-hours book signing, beach networking events, lunch both days, and access to all after-hours events. A gathering for chiropractors who believe the profession deserves better, and are willing to build it! The Brave Practice is designed for chiropractors at every stage, from new graduates building their first practice to seasoned multi-location owners. If you are committed to clinical excellence and practice growth, this event is for you. Students and chiropractic assistants are also welcome. Your registration includes full access to all sessions and keynotes across both days, meals and refreshments, evening networking events, and event materials. Hotel accommodations are booked separately through our discounted room block.

Dr. Kim Thor

The Brave Practice

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The Brave Practice is happening November 6th & 7th in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with 8 CE hours for chiropractors. News Provided By The Brave Practice September 28, 2026, 17:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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